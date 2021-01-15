If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Finding ways to pass time can be difficult. Watching TV and movies can get stagnant after a while. You can only flip through different titles so many times. Video games can lose their luster as well, as staring at screens can just make you feel more tired. Doing real, in-person activities is always a good way to change up your day and get the brain going. Board games will help stimulate your brain and can entertain more than just yourself. But if you’re looking for something different than chess or backgammon, you should consider a time-honored classic. Chinese checkers is a game that combines skill and forward planning. You want to be a few moves ahead of your opponent to give you the best strategy to win. It’s a game that takes practice and determination, so playing it over and over again is a great way to occupy your time. If you’re in the market for a set, we’ve got some options for you. Take a look at our picks for the best Chinese checkers sets and get ready to squash that boredom.

A set for the ages

For an upgrade that would look good in any living room or library setting, the Yellow Mountain Imports Wooden Chinese Checkers Halma Board Game Set is a solid choice. This is a dark cherry veneer board that measures 12″ x 10.5″ x 1.4″. It contains drawers for conveniently storing glass marbles. You’ll get glass marbles in six different colors, making it perfect for the game. These 60 vibrant style marbles measure 0.55″ apiece in diameter. This is a great time for multiple players. The slots are laid out for all of the marbles, so you’ll be able to keep track of your pieces easily. There are even drawers in the board to keep track of your marbles for you.

Key Features:

Board measures 12″ x 10.5″ x 1.4″

Glass marbles

Drawers in the board to keep track of the marbles

Play so many games

You might as well upgrade your game inventory with the Hey! Play! 7-in-1 Combo Game. As you can guess from the name, there are seven different games you can play. You’ll be able to battle with your opponent or opponents in Chinese checkers, Ludo, chess, checkers, backgammon, dominoes, and tic-tac-toe. The game boards and game pieces are self-contained so you won’t have to scramble to find them. The set is made from wood and plastic. The board is 11.5″ x 12″ x 3″, so it won’t take up much space, allowing you to store it easily.

Key Features:

Can play seven games at once

Game boards and pieces are self-contained

Won’t take up much space

Made to last

A board that is built to be played with over and over again, the WE Games Classic Wooden Chinese Checkers Set with Glass Marbles is top-notch. It measures 11.5″ in diameter, so it’s a good size for any player. It is made from high quality Malaysian oak, cut circularly to perfection. You’ll store the glass marbles in a drawstring bag to keep with the set. The holes in the board are made with precision, allowing you to move the pieces around with any hassle.

Key Features:

Measures 11.5″ in diameter

Made from high quality Malaysian oak

Drawstring bag for the marbles

Great for a budget

If you’re just looking for the game itself with no frills, check out the Pressman Chinese Checkers set. It is a classic game set with brightly colored marbles. This will be a cornerstone of your gaming inventory. You can play with between two and six players. It is recommended for ages 7 and up. You’ll be able to keep everything together in the box. This is a simple set that won’t cost you a lot.

Key Features:

Brightly colored marbles

Recommended for ages 7 and up

Everything is stored in the box

Ideal for kids

Teaching your kids how to play the game may take some time, so get them a set where they can learn more than one game at once. The Wondertoys 2 in 1 Chinese Checkers & Gobang Wooden Board Game for Family is a good bet. The board is made from natural wood and has a Chinese checkers setup on one side and a Gobang setup on the flip side. This include a total of 60 pegs for Chinese checkers and then checker pieces for Gobang. The precisely drilled holes produce a snug fit for the pieces, allowing you to store them easily. You can bring these on vacation with you. Both of these games are for beginners and can be played for a long time.

Key Features:

Chinese checkers and Gobang

Pegs rather than marbles

Precisely drilled holes

