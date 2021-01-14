If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Purell hand sanitizer is still so difficult to find in stores across many regions — thankfully, there’s plenty in stock at Amazon.

On top of that, best-selling listings like 8oz Purell pump bottles and large 1-liter Purell bottles cost about half as much as they did last year when everyone was hoarding pandemic supplies.



Here, we’ll round up the five best Purell hand sanitizer deals you can find right now at Amazon.

It has now been about a year since the novel coronavirus pandemic began, but there are still some essential products that are next to impossible to find in stores across so many regions of the US. It makes sense, of course, since coronavirus cases are skyrocketing all around the country right now. Face masks are at the very top of the list, and there are two best-sellers that our readers have been swarming Amazon to stock up on. First, you’ve got best-selling Powecom KN95 masks that used to cost $45 per 10-pack but are now down to $26.99. Then there are AccuMed cup style face masks that cost just $2.12 each right now thanks to a 15% coupon you can clip.

Aside from masks, the other essential product people have been stocking up on is Purell hand sanitizer, which is still impossible to find in stores in many regions. There’s plenty available on Amazon these days though — and there are even some discounts available, which is pretty shocking! In this post, we’ll cover the five best Purell deals you’ll find online right now.

12-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles were selling for as much as $100 six months ago, but now you can pick them up for less than $47. If you already have pump and travel bottles that you’re looking to refill, 4-packs of 1-liter Purell bottles are down to the lowest price we’ve seen in a long time.

Both Purell listings above are both sold directly by Amazon at the best prices we’ve seen anywhere, and there’s another option for people who don’t want to buy a 12-pack. 4-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles are available from Amazon as well, and they cost less than $22.

You’ll also find that 12-packs of 1oz travel Purell bottles are down to the lowest price in a long time, and they’re perfect to carry with you in a pocket, backpack, briefcase, or purse. With schools having reopened all across the country, it’s definitely a good idea to stock up. Finally, you can also pick up 8-packs of 1oz Purell bottles with jelly wrap carriers for just over $18.

Also of note, hard-to-find Purell wipes are back in stock at Amazon at the lowest prices we’ve seen since before the coronavirus pandemic began.

