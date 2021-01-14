Samsung is expected to debut the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra at its Galaxy Unpacked 2021 virtual event on Thursday, January 14th at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Galaxy S21 is expected to feature a 120Hz display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor, and a refreshed design for its rear camera module.

Samsung might also announce the Galaxy Buds Pro and SmartTags at the event.

We’re just two weeks into 2021, but Samsung is already gearing up to debut its most important flagship phone of the year. On Thursday, January 14th at 10:00 a.m. ET, Samsung will take the virtual stage for its latest Galaxy Unpacked event to announce a selection of new devices which should include the Galaxy S21. It has been just over 11 months since the Galaxy S20 arrived during another Galaxy Unpacked last February.

As per usual, we already know just about everything that there is to know about the new Galaxy lineup ahead of the official announcement from Samsung. Leaks revealed that Samsung will pull back the curtain on three models today: the 6.1-inch Galaxy S21, 6.7-inch Galaxy S21+, and 6.8-inch Galaxy S21 Ultra. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset will power all three, although Samsung’s own Exynos 2100 will be used in some regions.

As for the S21’s design, the most noticeable difference is the rear camera module, which stands out from the rest of the rear panel with its own color palette and stretches over the sides of the phone. The front of the phone is expected to look the same as that of the S20, with its Infinity-O display and ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

While the S21 and S21+ will have three cameras each, the S21 Ultra will sport a fourth. The other notable difference between the three phone models will be the size of the battery, as the S21 will feature a 4,000mAh battery, the S21+ will have a 4,800mAh battery, and the S21 Ultra will come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery.

What we’re most interested to find out during the Unpacked stream is how much the new Galaxy phones are going to cost. Samsung saw Apple lower the price of its flagship iPhone 11 in 2019 and chose to run in the opposite direction, forgoing a followup to its S10e model and pricing the entry-level Galaxy S20 at $999. Rumors point to a significantly lower barrier to entry this year, but how much lower will the company go?

We also expect Samsung to show off a variety of other devices during the event. The new Galaxy Buds Pro are likely to show up at Thursday’s event, bringing active noise cancellation and other premium features to Samsung’s AirPods competitor. There’s also a chance that we’ll see Samsung’s SmartTag Bluetooth tracker, which has been popping up in leaks recently. You can watch along as Samsung unveils its new products in the video above.

