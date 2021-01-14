If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Experts like Dr. Fauci have said that Americans will likely need to continue wearing face coverings until the end of 2021, at the soonest.

Powecom KN95 face masks have been the most popular option among our readers, and discounted AccuMed cup style masks are close behind.

Now, there’s another option that’s gaining in popularity: WWDOLL black KN95 face masks, which are currently discounted to just $1.31 each at Amazon.

Online stores that aren’t authorized resellers have been seen charging as much as $250 for a single box of N95 face masks, so it’s no wonder that so many people are turning to Amazon instead for face masks. And among our readers, there are a few face coverings in particular that have been outselling everything else.

Powecom KN95 face masks and AccuMed cup style masks are the two best-selling options among our readers, and it’s not difficult to see why. Powecom masks have been best-sellers since the pandemic first began and they cost $45 per 10-pack. Now, you can get the same 10-pack for just $25.49. As for those other masks from US-based AccuMed, a 15% coupon slashes them to just $2.12 each and that’s a fantastic price. AccuMed headband masks and AccuMed earloop masks are also very popular right now, and they come in three colors including white, pink, and black.

Speaking of black masks, there’s another option out there that has been getting quite popular lately among our readers. In fact, our readers aren’t the only ones stocking up on these masks — some reviewers like this one love them so much, they’re being called “perfect!”

WWDOLL KN95 face masks have about 2,400 5-star ratings on Amazon and they retail for $100 per 50-pack. That’s $2 per mask, which is already a fine price for best-selling KN95 masks. Now, however, a huge discount has dropped the price to just $1.31 per mask! That means it’s a great time to stock up, especially since experts say we’ll likely all need to continue wearing face masks until at least the end of this year.

