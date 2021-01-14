If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are so many smart locks out there that it can be difficult to choose the right one for you.

If you want a single smart lock model that really does it all, you need to check out the eufy Security Smart Lock Touch.

This stunning new smart lock doesn’t only have a gorgeous design, it also has great features you won’t find on most comparable models.

With so many great options out there when it comes to smart locks that let you enter your home without the need for a traditional key, it’s tough to find the best model for you. August, Yale, and Schlage are some of the bigger names in the industry, and there are more key brands out there that have become popular in recent years. In reality, you can’t really go wrong with a smart lock from any top brand as long as it has the key features you’re looking for. But there are also a few special models out there that pack everything you might want into a single smart lock.

If you’re looking for an outstanding all-in-one solution, the new eufy Security Smart Lock Touch is a stunning and sleek smart lock from Anker’s smart home brand that you definitely need to check out.

Eufy’s incredibly sleek new smart lock really does check every box you might want to check, and we know because we’ve been testing it ourselves. It features a stunning modern design and it’s well-made, plus this model is obviously weatherproof so you don’t have to worry about rain or snow. When it comes to unlocking the device, you’ve got four options: a PIN code, a smartphone, a key, or even a biometric unlock feature courtesy of the built-in fingerprint reader. That’s definitely the fastest unlock method, and it happens to be our favorite.

The eufy Security Smart Lock Touch retails for $200, and it’s more than competitive at that price when you compare it to other leading locks. It actually outclasses several popular smart locks that cost well over $200. Head to Amazon right now, however, and you’ll find eufy’s new lock on sale for just $169.99. That’s an incredible value that’s cheaper than so many smart locks out there with far fewer features! If you want to be able to control your lock with your smartphone from anywhere as opposed to just when you’re nearby, there’s also a version that comes with a Wi-Fi bridge. Unfortunately, it’s not on sale with a discount right now like the regular version.

Check out the bullet points from Anker’s product page on Amazon:

Fingerprint Identification: Smart Lock recognizes your fingerprint in just 0.3 seconds, and unlocks your door in 1 second. It’s faster than fumbling for your keys. (Does NOT support Wi-Fi connectivity or remote control.)

4 Ways to Unlock: Open in an instant using your fingerprint, unlock via the eufy Security app with Bluetooth, or by using either the electronic keypad or the key.

Automatic Locking: A built-in sensor detects when your door is closed and locks it automatically, keeping your home secure even when you’re in a hurry.

All-Weather Protection: With an IP65 weatherproof rating, Smart Lock is ready to protect homes in any location. It’s capable of withstanding temperatures ranging from -30°C/-22°F to 70°C/158°F as well as rainfall.

Protecting Your Privacy：Stores your fingerprint and in-app data locally—rather than on the cloud—to keep your personal information safe and private.

