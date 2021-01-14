If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are so many incredible daily deals out there on Thursday that we’re not even sure where to start! A good place to begin is probably the return of best-selling Powecom KN95 masks with earloops that have been sold out for over a month. They’re back, and they’re down to $26.99 instead of the old $45 price from last year. Other top-selling coronavirus pandemic essentials among our readers are also back in stock right now at great prices, including black AccuMed face masks, AccuMed cup style masks, Purell pump bottles, Purell travel bottles, and more.

Other highlights from today’s roundup include $200 Sony noise cancelling headphones for just $98, $30 off AirPods 2, up to $60 off the Apple Watch Series 6, $70 off Apple’s hot new M1 MacBook Pro, iPad deals starting at $299, Anker’s best-selling PowerWave Pad fast wireless charger for just $9.34 with coupon code ANKER2503, an all-time low price of $449.99 for the incredible Ecovacs T8 robot vacuum when you check out with the promo code ECOVACST8, insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs for $6.75 each when you buy a 4-pack, $30 off the most stunning smart lock you’ve ever seen, 28% off luxurious 1,800 thread count bed sheets, a one-day sale that slashes the popular DASH mandolin to just $29.99 in three colors, up to 30% off Mucinex medicines for one day only, $30 off the top-of-the-line Echo Studio with Alexa, Amazon’s new Fire TV Stick Lite for $24.99, top-rated Tozo T6 true wireless earbuds for just $32.99, and more.

Scroll through all of today’s top deals down below.

10-Pack KN95 (EUA Listed Appendix A Authorized Respirator), Protective Face Mask, Disposable Pa… Price:$26.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AccuMed Face Mask (Headband), Black (10 Count) Price:$26.25 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Anker Wireless Charger, PowerWave Pad Qi-Certified 10W Max for iPhone SE 2020, 11, 11 Pro, 11 P… List Price:$11.99 Price:$9.34 You Save:$2.65 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: ANKER2503

Kasa Smart HS103P4 Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home… List Price:$29.99 Price:$26.99 ($6.75 / Piece) You Save:$3.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AccuMed Face Mask (Headband), Cup Style Mask, (20 Count) List Price:$49.99 Price:$42.49 You Save:$7.50 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AccuMed Face Mask, Black (10 Count) Price:$26.25 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ecovacs Deebot T8 Robot Vacuum & Mop Cleaner with Advanced Object Detection and Avoidance, Lase… List Price:$549.99 Price:$449.99 You Save:$100.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: ECOVACST8

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Naturals with Plant Based Alcohol, Citrus Scent, 8 fl oz Pump Bo… Price:$46.09 ($3.84 / Bottle) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Variety Pack, Naturals and Refreshing Gel, 1 fl oz travel size f… Price:$18.49 ($2.31 / Fl Oz) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N: Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Mic for… List Price:$199.99 Price:$98.00 You Save:$101.99 (51%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$159.00 Price:$128.98 You Save:$30.02 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) - (PRODUCT)RED - Aluminum Case with (PRODUCT)RED﻿ - Spo… List Price:$399.00 Price:$339.00 You Save:$60.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Silver (Latest… List Price:$1,299.00 Price:$1,229.92 You Save:$69.08 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Gold (Latest Model, 8th Generation) List Price:$329.00 Price:$299.00 You Save:$30.00 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

eufy Security Smart Lock Touch, Fingerprint Scanner, Keyless Entry Door Lock, Bluetooth Electro… List Price:$199.99 Price:$169.99 You Save:$30.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Danjor Linens 6 Piece Hotel Luxury Soft 1800 Series Premium Bed Sheets Set, Deep Pockets, Hypoa… List Price:$32.99 Price:$23.82 You Save:$9.17 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

DASH Safe Slice Mandoline for Vegetables, Meal Prep & More with Thickness Adjuster, Size, Grey List Price:$52.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$23.00 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Studio - High-fidelity smart speaker with 3D audio and Alexa List Price:$199.99 Price:$169.99 You Save:$30.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) | HD streaming device | 2020 r… List Price:$29.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$5.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones Touch Control with Wireless Charging Case IP… List Price:$39.99 Price:$32.99 You Save:$7.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.