If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon has a bunch of great Instant Pot deals available right now, with prices starting at just $59.99.

Before you buy any of those, however, there’s another option you should consider.

The Ninja Foodi OS301 multi-use pressure cooker is a best-selling model that’s similar to most Instant Pots, but it also features built-in air frying.

Right now, it’s on sale at Amazon with a huge $70 discount!

Instant Pots are always so popular ahead of the holidays, and there are a few obvious reasons for that. First and foremost, they’re awesome — anyone would love to receive an Instant Pot as a holiday gift. Second, they’re typically on sale at the lowest prices of the year, so people scoop up new Instant Pots for themselves as well as to give as gifts. What you might not realize is that some of the hottest Instant Pot models are still on sale with deep discounts at Amazon despite the fact that the holidays are long gone. The Instant Pot Duo Mini is down to just $59.99 and the high-end Instant Pot Max has a massive $90 discount.

But there’s a new deal that just popped up at Amazon and you should definitely consider it before you scoop up any of those pressure cookers on sale.

Today's Top Deal Stock up on best-selling Powecom KN95 masks before they're sold out! Price:$25.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

The Ninja Foodi OS301 multi-use pressure cooker is a fan favorite model with a whopping 25,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. It has a 6.5-quart capacity as well as nine different cooking modes, but the big news is that it has one thing you’ll never find on a comparable Instant Pot. In addition to standard cooking modes like pressure cooking, slow cooking, and steaming, Ninja’s Foodi OS301 has a built-in air fryer!

This awesome multi-cooker has a hefty $250 price tag, but right now you can pick one up at Amazon for only $179.99.

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure, Broil, Slow Cooker, Air Fryer, and More, with 6.5 Quart Capacity a… Price:$179.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Check out the bullet points from the Amazon page right here:

The Ninja Foodi—The pressure cooker that crisps. Pressure cooker, air fryer, tender crisper

Tender crisp technology allows you to quickly cook ingredients, then the crisping lid gives your meals a crispy, golden finish.

Pressure cook up to 70% faster versus traditional cooking methods. Air fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods. Versus slow-cooked, braised, or low-simmer recipes; Tested against hand-cut, deep-fried french fries.

6.5-quart ceramic-coated pot: Nonstick, PTFE/PFOA-free, and easy to clean. Enough capacity to cook a roast for your family.

4-quart cook & crisp basket: Large-capacity, ceramic-coated, PTFE/PFOA-free basket holds up to a 5-pounds chicken or 3 pounds of french fries to feed your whole family. Nonstick for easy cleanup.

14 levels of safety: Passed rigorous testing to earn UL safety certification, giving you confidence and peace of mind while cooking.

Frozen to crispy: Skip thawing and save time. Evenly cook frozen food from the inside out, starting with pressure cooking and finishing off with a crisping method of your choice.

Includes: 1400-watt unit, crisping lid, pressure lid, 6.5-quart ceramic-coated pot, 4-quart ceramic-coated cook & crisp basket, stainless steel reversible rack, and 45+ recipe book

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure, Broil, Slow Cooker, Air Fryer, and More, with 6.5 Quart Capacity a… Price:$179.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.