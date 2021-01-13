If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Anker’s awesome Nebula Soundbar is one device that does it all, with speakers, Fire TV Stick 4K features, and Echo Dot features built-in.

Today, this popular model is on sale with a deep $50 discount.

Amazon’s shipping estimates are already slipping, so you’ll need to hurry if you want to buy one at a discount.

Most TVs on the market these days need two things that don’t come in the box. First and perhaps most importantly, you’re going to need a streaming media player that supports all the apps and games you might want. Even people who buy smart TVs often still want a streaming media player because most smart TV platforms will never support all the apps you want. That means you’ll need a Fire TV device, a Roku streamer, or an Apple TV. Then, on top of that, you probably need a soundbar. The only televisions that have high-quality built-in speakers are often way too expensive for most people’s budgets. Why spend that kind of cash you can get the same quality sound or even better sound for a few hundred dollars with a soundbar?

Today's Top Deal Stock up on best-selling Powecom KN95 masks before they're sold out! Price:$25.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Most people don’t realize this, but there’s now a great way to kill both of those birds with one stone — plus you’ll get voice control functionality with the included Alexa voice remote just like you would with an Echo Dot. It’s made by Anker, it’s called the Nebula Soundbar, and it’s one of the best values in home entertainment!

This great Fire TV Edition soundbar packs 2 main drivers and 2 subwoofers for a total of 100W of crisp, clear sound. You’ll enjoy deep bass that’s still clear at higher volumes, so it’s the perfect companion for movie night. There’s also a Fire TV Stick 4K built right in, so you don’t need a separate streaming media player to watch all your favorite content. On top of all that, it supports Alexa voice control!

All those features typically come in a sleek package that sells for $230, but a limited-time Amazon sale slashes that price to just $179.99.

Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition, 4K HDR Support, 2.1 Channel, Built-In Subwoofers, Voice Re… List Price:$229.99 Price:$179.99 You Save:$50.00 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Check out more information from Amazon’s Nebula product page:

FIRE TV EDITION: Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition brings cinematic sound and powerful streaming to any TV by combining a 2.1 channel soundbar with a Fire TV 4K streaming media player built-in. No additional Fire TV streaming device needed.

BIG SOUND: A 2.1 channel design immerses you in the moment by combining 2 speakers and 2 subwoofers to create 100W of room-filling cinematic sound.

4K HDR SUPPORT: Enjoy breathtaking picture quality with access to 4K Ultra HD streaming at up to 60fps, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. A 4K TV is required to access 4K streaming.

ENDLESS ENTERTAINMENT: With a Fire TV 4K streaming media player built-in, choose from over 500,000 movies and TV episodes. Enjoy favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, STARZ, SHOWTIME, CBS All Access, and more. Subscriptions fees may apply.

VOICE REMOTE WITH ALEXA: Use the included Voice Remote with Alexa to control your soundbar and compatible TV functions like power, volume, navigation, and playback. Press the microphone button and ask Alexa to find your favorite content.

WHAT’S IN THE BOX: Nebula Soundbar, Power Cord, Remote Control, AAA Batteries, HDMI Cable, RCA to 3.5mm Cable, Digital Optical Cable, Screws, Wall Mount Brackets, Quick Start Guide

Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition, 4K HDR Support, 2.1 Channel, Built-In Subwoofers, Voice Re… List Price:$229.99 Price:$179.99 You Save:$50.00 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.