If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Search hard enough and you’ll find N95 masks for sale online — but prices are gouged and the US is reportedly running out of N95 respirators for healthcare workers.

For those reasons, people have been swarming Amazon to stock up on Powecom KN95 face masks and $2 AccuMed cup style masks instead.

There are other popular options available as well as Amazon, and we’ll cover the best ones right here.

A recent report from The Wall Street Journal draws attention to an ongoing problem in the US that couldn’t be more troubling: the supply of N95 masks for healthcare workers and other first responders is running critically low. We’re now about a year into the coronavirus pandemic and it seems going to be quite some time before things begin to settle down. In the meantime, buying N95 masks online for yourself not only means overpaying due to all the price-gouging out there, but it also potentially means taking crucial supplies away from first responders.

Thankfully, the good news is that there are other popular options out there that you can choose from.

In terms of hand hygiene, there are some terrific hand sanitizer options on Amazon right now. The hottest listings right now are 12-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles, 1-liter refills, and travel-size bottles all sold directly by Amazon at the lowest prices we’ve found online. Where face masks are concerned, we’ve got a few best-selling options for you to check out.

Powecom KN95 face masks are by far the best-selling respirators among our readers. In fact, they have been best-sellers ever since the coronavirus pandemic first began. Back then, they cost $45 per 10-pack and they were a bargain at that price, all things considered. Now, you can pick up a 10-pack for just $25.99.

10-Pack FFP2 Mask Respirator (Headband), Disposable Particulate Respirator, EN149:2001+A1:2009… Price:$25.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

If you’re looking for popular alternatives that also come in different colors, we’ve got just the thing. AccuMed headband masks and AccuMed earloop masks are both wildly popular options that come in white, pink, and a sleek black color.

There are also newer AccuMed cup style masks that are even more popular for two main reasons. First, they feature a firm cup construction that many people like more than foldable masks. And second, they’re on sale for only $2.12 each thanks to a 15% coupon you can clip on the product page.

AccuMed Face Mask (Headband), Cup Style Mask, (20 Count) List Price:$49.99 Price:$42.49 You Save:$7.50 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Those are our top choices and they’re the best-selling masks among our readers, but there are two more great options we want to share as well. If those masks sell out again, or if you’re looking for some variety to ensure you get masks with the best possible fit, check out COVAFLU KN95 face masks and SupplyAID KN95 face masks. The COVAFLU masks are by a British healthcare company called Clinova, and they’re extremely popular on Amazon. SupplyAID masks are just as popular, and 5-packs are in stock right now.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.