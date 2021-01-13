If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Camera drones are hugely popular right now, and you don’t need to spend thousands or even hundreds of dollars to get one.

The popular Potensic Elfin Foldable 2K Camera Drone is on sale for just $59.99 right now thanks to an Amazon discount and a special coupon.

If you want a big upgrade, the Potensic D68 Foldable 4K Camera Drone is on sale today with a $40 discount.

Some deals are just too good to pass up. If you’ve been holding out for the perfect deal on a high-quality camera drone that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, this Amazon deal we just came across may very well fit the bill.

At just $80, the Potensic Elfin Foldable 2K Camera Drone is already a pretty incredible value. This popular model features a 2K camera that captures still photos, records video, and can even beam live streaming video back to your smartphone while you soar through the air. It folds up to be nice and compact for stowing, yet it still packs enough power for 20 minutes of flight per charge. Also of note, it comes with two batteries so you can recharge one while you fly with the other.

Today's Top Deal Stock up on best-selling Powecom KN95 masks before they're sold out! Price:$25.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

This popular model has been a best-seller among our readers, and you can save big today thanks to a double discount. Clip the $10 coupon on the Amazon page and then use the promo code 5SBXWM4E at checkout to score one for just $59.99! Or, if you’re looking for a huge upgrade, you’ll find a $40 coupon available to clip on Amazon’s product page for the Potensic D68 Foldable 4K Camera Drone.

Potensic Elfin Foldable 2K Camera Drone

[2K CAMERA & FPV FUNCTION]: Build-in a high-quality image processor with FPV real-time transmission function, this Potensic Elfin drone enables you to shoot incredible 2K photos and see the real-time first-person-view on the App. The app enables you to expand your creativity further and share it on social media with ease. Note: all the photos and video clips are automatically saved to your phone, the Micro SD card is not required.

[20MIN LONG & SAFETY FLYING]: Come with 2 battery aims to extend your exciting moment to 20mins in total. Protective Propeller Guards to ensure a safe flight. High-quality ABS material to free your worries of a sudden shock or drop. Best choice with enough fun for beginners

Potensic Elfin Foldable Drone with 2K Camera for Adults, 20min 2 Battery FPV Quadcopter with Gr… List Price:$79.99 Price:$59.99 You Save:$20.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: 5SBXWM4E

Potensic D68 Foldable 4K Camera Drone

[4K Camera with Shock Absorber]: Built with shock absorber ensures shooting 3840 x 2140 clear images and 1152P videos without shaking. 5Ghz WiFi transmission enables smoother and longer image transmission 300M/984ft. 90° adjustment lens enables you to see the world from different aspects even at home.

[Powerful & Longer Flight Time]: The advantages of a brushless motor over brushed motors are high power-to-weight ratio, high speed, electronic control, and increasing reliability, reducing noise, longer lifetime. Therefore, Potensic D68 is with low maintenance and fly under lower temperatures. 2600mAh intelligent battery ensures up to 25 minutes of flight time.

Potensic D68 Drone with Camera for Adults 4K UHD, GPS FPV Drone, Easy RC Quadcopter for Beginne… List Price:$249.99 Price:$209.99 You Save:$40.00 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.