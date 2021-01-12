If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Face masks and Purell are finally easy to find at Amazon, but Lysol Disinfectant Spray is still often difficult to get your hands on.

Clorox wipes are also next to impossible to find in stores across many regions, and it’s often out of stock at Amazon as well.

Both of those hard-to-find products are in stock right now at slightly less inflated prices than what we’ve seen in recent months.

Lysol spray has become a white whale of sorts during the coronavirus pandemic since it’s so difficult to find in most stores and even online. With that in mind, we’re going to skip all the pleasantries and get right to it: Lysol Disinfectant Spray is in stock at Amazon.

Before you jump for joy, however, there are two things you need to know.

First and foremost, Lysol spray is flying off the shelves so you probably don’t have much time to order it now that we’ve let the cat out of the bag. And second, it’s important to note that prices are still inflated because demand is through the roof. We normally wouldn’t even cover overpriced listings like these on Amazon, but even after all this time, we continue to get tons of emails from readers in search of Lysol. Rather than ignore them, we’re giving people with an urgent need the opportunity to get some while it’s in stock This could be your last chance for a while to stock up, so grab a few cans if you have an urgent need.

Beyond Lysol spray, you’ll also be happy to learn that there are other products in stock right now that are almost as difficult to find: Clorox wipes, Lysol wipes and Purell wipes are all in stock right now at Amazon. Unfortunately, these prices are inflated as well so it’s the same story as the Lysol spray. If you have an urgent need, buy them before they sell out. If you can stand to wait to see if more reasonably-priced options pop up in the coming weeks, however, definitely wait.

And last but certainly not least, these are the best deals right now on Amazon for anyone looking for face masks, including AccuMed face masks and Powecom KN95 masks that are best-sellers:

