The latest coronavirus update for the US shows that as of Monday, an average of 3,239 Americans die each day from the COVID-19 virus.



What’s worse, many Americans are suffering from coronavirus symptoms weeks and months after the fact — after they’ve already supposedly beaten the virus.



The symptoms of what’s known as “long COVID” can include everything from fatigue and shortness of breath to heart palpitations, fever, and a persistent cough.

Amid all of the uproar in the nation’s capital right now concerning President Trump, the possibility of a second impeachment vote, and the fallout from last week’s DC riots, Monday also brought a new coronavirus update that continued along the same depressing path as we’ve seen in recent days. The US is continuing to set frightening new records, with the country now seeing an average of 3,239 deaths from the COVID-19 virus every day. That’s according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, while The Atlantic’s COVID Tracking Project shows that the number of people in US hospitals right now as a result of the coronavirus is around 129,000.

What’s worse, all of that also doesn’t even take into consideration the people who will be suffering from COVID for an indefinite period of time, going forward. That’s because there’s a kind of post-COVID syndrome wherein patients are still hit with lingering side effects for months after the fact — with these people suffering from what’s known as “Long COVID.” According to the CDC, “As the pandemic unfolds, we are learning that many organs besides the lungs are affected by COVID-19, and there are many ways the infection can affect someone’s health. While most persons with COVID-19 recover and return to normal health, some patients can have symptoms that can last for weeks or even months after recovery from acute illness.”

Here are some signs that you might fall into this category.

First, “Long COVID” can strike literally anyone. From people who’ve had severe cases of the coronavirus that required hospitalization, to people who even had just the mildest experience with the virus. Young or old, healthy or not, it can affect almost anyone, and the CDC says that symptoms include:

Fatigue

Shortness of breath

Joint and/or chest pain

Brain fog/difficulty concentrating

Headaches and/or muscle pain

Depression

A fever

Heart palpitations

A persistent cough

Again, these are not simply signs of the coronavirus — these are symptoms that some COVID sufferers are still complaining about in the weeks and months after they’ve supposedly gotten over the virus. If you have unfortunately contracted the virus, follow your doctor’s advice and the advice of public health professionals as far as quarantining yourself. Once you’ve been given an all-clear from your doctor, these are some of the symptoms to nevertheless watch out for in the aftermath of your recovery.

