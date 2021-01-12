If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are so many great sales happening right now at Amazon, including dozens of deals on Apple’s hottest products.

Prices start at just $129 for AirPods, $299 for iPads, and $339 for the hot new Apple Watch Series 6.

Here, we’ve rounded up five Apple deals in particular that you don’t want to miss.

There are so many things about Apple’s products that are great. They’re almost always sleeker and more powerful than top rivals from other brands, and there are amazing integrations between Apple’s various products from smartphones and tablets to Mac computers and smartwatches. Apple’s various Continuity features allow all these great devices to work together seamlessly, and macOS Big Sur on Apple’s new M1 computers takes things to the next level.

Of course, there’s also one big downside to Apple products: they’re often quite expensive. Thankfully, Amazon has a slew of great sales going right now that will save you tons of money on a wide range of Apple devices.

If you walk into an Apple store or shop online at Apple’s website, you’ll almost never come across any decent discounts. In fact, you won’t come across any discounts at all. Apple charges full retail prices pretty much all the time. Even ahead of the holidays during Black Friday, the best you can hope for is an Apple gift card with your purchase.

Thankfully, it’s an entirely different story over at Amazon.

There are dozens of Apple device deals available right now over at Amazon, with sales that slash tons of money off various best-selling Apple products. In this post, we’ve decided to round up five sales in particular that every Apple fan needs to check out. From up to $40 off AirPods and up to $60 off the Apple Watch Series 6 to iPads from $299 and the deepest M1 MacBook Pro discount of 2021 so far, there’s something for everyone in this roundup.

AirPods

All three of Apple’s AirPods earphones models are on sale right now with discounts, and prices start at just $128.98 for Apple’s entry-level AirPods 2. That’s a solid $30 discount compared to what you would pay at an Apple store right now. AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case are $40 off at $159.98, and top-of-the-line AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation and wireless charging are $219 instead of $249.

Also of note, AirPods Max are actually in stock right now if you hurry!

Apple Watch Series 6

GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist

Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app

Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down

S6 SiP is up to 20% faster than Series 5

New M1 MacBook Pro

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Get more done with up to 20 hours of battery life, the longest ever in a Mac

8-core CPU delivers up to 2.8x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever

8-core GPU with up to 5x faster graphics for graphics-intensive apps and games

New Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Silver (Latest… List Price:$1,299.00 Price:$1,229.92 You Save:$69.08 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple iPad

Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display

A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard

8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera

Stereo speakers

New Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Gold (Latest Model, 8th Generation) List Price:$329.00 Price:$299.00 You Save:$30.00 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple iPad Air

Stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color

A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera

Available in Silver, Space Gray, Rose Gold, Green, and Sky Blue

New Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model, 4th Generation) List Price:$599.00 Price:$559.00 You Save:$40.00 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

