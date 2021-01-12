If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

New smart lock models are often overlooked because there are already so many options out there from popular brands like August and Yale.

One newer offering is definitely worth checking out, however, and it’s called the eufy Security Smart Lock Touch.

It’s a stunning new smart lock that doesn’t just look incredible, it also has fantastic features you won’t find on most comparable models.

There are already so many great options out there when it comes to smart locks that let you enter your home without the need for a traditional key. August, Yale, and Schlage are some of the bigger names in the industry, and there are more key brands out there that have become popular in recent years. Truth be told, you can’t really go wrong with any smart lock from a top brand as long as it has the key features you’re looking for. That said, there are some options that pack everything you might want into a single model.

That’s exactly the case with the new eufy Security Smart Lock Touch, a stunning and sleek smart lock from Anker’s smart home brand, eufy.

This awesome smart lock really does check every box you might want to check, and we know because we’ve been testing it ourselves. It features a wonderfully sleek and modern design and it’s well-made, plus this model is obviously weatherproof so you don’t have to worry about rain or snow. When it comes to unlocking the device, you’ve got four options: a PIN code, a smartphone, a key, or even a biometric unlock feature courtesy of the built-in fingerprint reader. That’s definitely the fastest unlock method, and it happens to be our favorite.

The eufy Security Smart Lock Touch sells for $200, and it’s quite competitive at that price. In fact, it even outclasses several popular smart locks that cost more than $200. Head over to Amazon right now, however, and you’ll find it on sale for just $169.99. That’s an incredible value that’s cheaper than many smart locks out there with far fewer features! If you want to be able to control your lock with your smartphone from anywhere as opposed to just when you’re nearby, there’s also a version that comes with a Wi-Fi bridge. Unfortunately, it’s not on sale with a discount right now like the regular version.

Here are the bullet points from Anker’s product listing on Amazon:

Fingerprint Identification: Smart Lock recognizes your fingerprint in just 0.3 seconds, and unlocks your door in 1 second. It’s faster than fumbling for your keys. (Does NOT support Wi-Fi connectivity or remote control.)

4 Ways to Unlock: Open in an instant using your fingerprint, unlock via the eufy Security app with Bluetooth, or by using either the electronic keypad or the key.

Automatic Locking: A built-in sensor detects when your door is closed and locks it automatically, keeping your home secure even when you’re in a hurry.

All-Weather Protection: With an IP65 weatherproof rating, Smart Lock is ready to protect homes in any location. It’s capable of withstanding temperatures ranging from -30°C/-22°F to 70°C/158°F as well as rainfall.

Protecting Your Privacy：Stores your fingerprint and in-app data locally—rather than on the cloud—to keep your personal information safe and private.

