N95 masks for sale online are so expensive due to price-gouging, but there’s another option if you want something made in the USA.

Bluegrass Multi-Layer Face Masks are back in stock at Amazon and they cost just $17.99 for a 10-pack.

These are almost as popular as best-selling Powecom KN95 face masks among our readers, and at just $1.80 each, they’re also among the most affordable masks we cover.

So many people still search for N95 masks online because they’ve received plenty of attention during the coronavirus pandemic. But the problem with N95 masks is that they often cost a fortune right now due to price-gouging. That’s why so many of our readers have been stocking up on other top-selling face masks, especially now while coronavirus case numbers are soaring. Powecom KN95 face masks are currently the best-selling respirators among our readers, and they cost just $25.99 per 10-pack instead of the old $45 price Amazon used to charge. Black AccuMed face masks have been very popular lately too, as have AccuMed cup style face masks that feature a rigid cup design instead of a flat-folding design.

Those are all terrific options, but many people out there are on the lookout for respirators that are made in the USA instead of in China. If that includes you, there’s a terrific option you should definitely check out.

BLUEGRASS MASKS Made in USA | Disposable Cup-Shaped, Multi-Layer Face Mask (10-Pack) | Ready-to… Price:$17.99 ($1.80 / mask) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

If you haven’t yet heard of Bluegrass Masks Multi-Layer Face Masks, you’re certainly not alone. We had never heard of them either until we stumbled upon them while digging for deals. As it turns out, however, they’re a very popular option for anyone looking for masks that aren’t price-gouged.

One of the things our readers seem to love most about these masks is the fact that they’re made right here in the USA instead of in China, which is where most masks come from that you’ll find online. There’s nothing inherently wrong with masks made in China, of course, but plenty of people out there prefer to have a USA-made option. Masks that are made here in the USA are often more expensive than China-made masks, which is certainly understandable. Bluegrass masks cost just $1.80 each, however, making them the most affordable top-selling masks among BGR Deals readers.

If you prefer KN95 masks or if you’re just looking for some variety so you can find best-selling masks that fit you well, here are some more best-sellers that our readers have been stocking up on lately, including Powecom KN95 face masks, black AccuMed face masks, and SupplyAID KN95 masks.

