The run on the pre-sales were pretty incredible. People have been clamoring for the new PlayStation 5 ever since it was announced. Then, when some of the game previews were shown, like Spider-Man: Miles Morales, it became a goal of many to get the console. With the expandable storage and the ability to load games faster, it is an upgrade in many areas from the PlayStation 4. Those who have it rave about the DualSense controller and how much of a game-changer it is. The visuals are stunning, thanks to the 8K resolution. So if you were lucky enough to actually get a PlayStation 5 during the holiday season rush, you’re probably looking for more ways to amplify your playing experience. While you may have been a PlayStation aficionado, there’s always ways to up your game. Playing online is a must and having the right headset to communicate makes live play that much better. A headset has to be compatible and be comfortable first off. If you’re in the market, we’ve got you covered. We’ve highlighted five of our favorites below to help you with your decision.

Go with the base

Image source: Amazon

You know you’ll be able to trust a choice that comes from Sony, so why not go with the PULSE 3D Wireless Headset? This must be purchased separately from the console, but it is a terrific choice. This is built for the next generation of gaming, as it is fine-tuned for the 3D audio from the PS5. The headband strap and refined earpads make it extremely comfortable to wear for a long time. The design is similar to that of the console itself, as it is sleek and futuristic. There are hidden, noise-cancelling microphones that allow you to chat with friends while you’re playing. It takes almost no effort to adjust the levels. This is a wireless headset that will last up to 12 hours on a single charge and then will connect to PS VR and mobile devices with the included audio cable.

Key Features:

Fine-tuned for 3D audio

Design is similar to the console

Lasts up to 12 hours on a single charge

PULSE 3D Wireless Headset Price:$162.50 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Feels good on your head

Image source: Amazon

The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 has a robust construction. The ear cushions are soft and breathable with integrated ProSpecs glasses relief system for those gamers who wear glasses. This provides comfort for hours and the battery lasts for 15 hours. This forms a solid connection, thanks to a new wireless mini-USB transmitter. The re-designed Flip to Mute mic now seamlessly integrates into the headset, so when you want to stop your mic from being on, you can just flip it upward. There are four signature audio presets and the strong, reinforced hinges and headband make it more enjoyable to wear.

Key Features:

Ear cushions with ProSpecs glasses relief system

Flip to Mute mic

Battery lasts for 15 hours

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 Price:$99.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Stay connected

Image source: Amazon

If a wired headset is more your style, check out the HyperX Cloud Stinger. This is a lightweight headset with rotating earcups that will move up to 90°. It connects directly with a 3.5mm port with guaranteed compatibility. It features immersive in-game audio and the signature HyperX comfort that users have come to know and love. Anybody can use this headset, as it has adjustable and durable sliders to give you a more customized fit. There is an onboard volume slider to best set your levels. Plus, you can swivel the mic away to mute it during gameplay.

Key Features:

Rotating earcups

HyperX comfort

Adjustable and durable sliders

HyperX Cloud Stinger - Gaming Headset, Official Licensed for PS4 and PS5, Lightweight, Rotating… Price:$49.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Play for longer

Image source: Amazon

You’ll be able to keep playing if you choose the Mpow Air 2.4G Wireless Gaming Headset. This will help you feel immersed in sound, as it delivers 3D audio with two double chamber drivers and a 50mm driver. It works with a 2.4GHz wireless connection and also has wired compatibility. You can pretty much use this with most consoles, including PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The battery life lasts up to 17 hours, delivering all-day possibilities. The padded leatherette headband and oval earpads are comfortable.

Key Features:

Delivers 3D audio

Works wirelessly and wired

Battery life lasts up to 17 hours

Mpow Air 2.4G Wireless Gaming Headset for PS5/PS4/PC Computer Headset with Dual Chamber Driver,… Price:$76.89 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Talk with your friends and competition

Image source: Amazon

The Corsair VOID RGB Elite Wireless Premium Gaming Headset is simple and effective to use. This has custom-tuned 50mm high-density neodymium audio drivers. There is extended frequencies, ranging from 20hz to 30,000hz. It is constructed for enduring comfort through long gaming sessions with breathable microfiber mesh and plush, memory foam fabric earpads. You can connect wirelessly with the included USB adapter. This features an omnidirectional mic that picks up your voice with clarity. It also has a flip to mute microphone as well as an LED mute indicator, so you’ll know when you’re off mic.

Key Features:

Custom-tuned 50mm high-density neodymium audio drivers

Omnidirectional mic

Extended frequency range

Corsair VOID RGB Elite Wireless Premium Gaming Headset with 7.1 Surround Sound - Discord Certif… Price:$99.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now