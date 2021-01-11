If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Monitoring their fitness closely is something many people decide they need to do at the start of a new year. Whether it’s a new year, or a visit to a doctor, or just a glance in the mirror that you don’t like, there’s always time to get in better shape. If you happen to be looking for a great fitness tracker that will also help you track your daily life, a Samsung Galaxy Watch is a top choice. That’s because it can style up your wrist while also tracking your fitness. It can also keep an eye on your sleep while you’re resting in hopes of helping you figure out why you aren’t feeling as refreshed as you should be. It’ll even send a PDF of your health numbers to your doctor if you need it to. So while you’re using it for so much, the battery life won’t last forever. That’s why you’ll need a charger for it. While you’ll be getting one with your purchase, it never hurts to have more than one charger. We present to you our picks for the best chargers for a Samsung Galaxy Watch.

For updated versions

Image source: Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch series have changed in design a little bit from the earlier versions to now. If you have an Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 or either the Active 1 or 2, then you can use a specific type of charger, like the EMallee Charging Dock. This is extremely compatible, compact, and portable. It is convenient for travelers, as it’s simple to bring anywhere you may need it. There is a built-in magnetic and anti-slip strap to keep the watch secure while it’s charging. This is safe, as it will keep your device from over charging and any type of surge. The Qi-standard wireless charging is efficient. It has a charging cradle for a USB cable, so it will sit more easily on a tabletop. This is convenient and delivers fast charging.

Key Features:

Compact and portable

Built-in magnetic and anti-slip strap

Qi-standard wireless charging

Galaxy Watch 3 Active/Active 2 Charger EMallee Charging Dock for Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Active &… Price:$8.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

For older versions

Image source: Amazon

If you have a Samsung Galaxy Watch R800, R810, or R815, you should opt for the YUANHOT Upgraded Charging Cradle Dock for Samsung Galaxy Watch. This could not be used with the Active or Galaxy 3. It does have power protection inside to keep your watch safe from over-current and over charging. It is very portable and convenient to be used by travelers. You can set it up next to your nightstand and get the charging overnight. There is an LED indicator to let you know that that watch is actively charging. A USB cable is needed to work with the watch.

Key Features:

Used with R800, R810, or R815

Very portable and convenient for travelers

LED indicator for active charging

Charger for New Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm/46mm, Upgraded Charging Cradle Dock for Samsung Galax… Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keep your items together

Image source: Amazon

For those who have multiple Samsung devices, you can charge them with the Intoval Wireless Charger. This charging station can charge three devices at once and in a very space-friendly way. This will deliver 10W of high-speed charging to Samsung Galaxy S20/S10/S9/S8/Note 20/Note 10/Note 9/Note 8, Watch 3/Active 2/ Active 1/ Gear S3/ Gear Sport/Gear Fit/ or Galaxy Buds/+/live. The phone can rest against the charger, the watch can sit on the top, and the earbuds can sit on the other side. It is Qi-certified and gives the maximum protection to all your devices. The LED lights on the base give you a clear indication of the charging.

Key Features:

Delivers 10W to many devices

Charges three devices at once

Qi-certified

Intoval Wireless Charger, Wireless Charging Station for Samsung Galaxy Phone/Watch/Buds, Fit fo… Price:$44.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ideal second setup

Image source: Amazon

You’ll be able to use the FYOUNG Replacement Charging Dock Cradle wherever you need it. This will work for the Samsung Galaxy Watch R800, R810, and R815. The charge should be set to below 1A. It has a built-in magnet that secures your watch while it is charging. The charging speed is the same as the OEM charger. There is a round plate of silicone on the bottom to prevent slippage. There are LED lights that indicate how it is charging. It’s easy to toss in your bag or luggage when you travel.

Key Features:

Built-in magnet to secure your watch

Round plate of silicone on the bottom

LED lights to indicate charging status

Updated Charger Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Smart Watch 42mm 46mm, Replacement Charging Dock… Price:$13.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Charge two at once

Image source: Amazon

The EloBeth Wireless Charging Station can charge a Samsung Galaxy phone and watch at the same time. There is a two-in-one portal design that supports most Qi-enabled phone models. This will charge both Samsung Galaxy phones and iPhones along with Galaxy watches. It’s great for your desk at home or work, so you know where your chargers are. You don’t have to scramble to find multiple outlets. This is also case-friendly, so you don’t have to take the case off your phone or watch.

Key Features:

Charge phone and watch at the same time

Great for desks

Case-friendly

EloBeth Wireless Charger Station Compatible with Samsung Duo Galaxy Watch 3 Charger Active 2 1… Price:$29.58 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now