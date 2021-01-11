If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The $200 Instant Pot Max is one of Instant Brands’ most expensive models, but you won’t pay anywhere near that much if you pick one up today.

A huge $90 discount at Amazon slashes the price to just $109.99, beating most of the sales we saw during Cyber Week ahead of the holidays.

In addition to all the standard Instant Pot functions you might be on the lookout for, the Instant Pot Max also has a built-in sous vide feature and even a special canning mode.

Amazon knows as well as you and I that Instant Pots and other products from Instant Brands are always among the most popular products out there ahead of the holidays each year. Since 2020 was a particularly tough year for most people, Amazon had some of the best Instant Pot deals we’ve ever seen lined up for Black Friday and Cyber Week. Those deep discounts were definitely appreciated, but now there’s a killer deal that slashes one of the most impressive and sought-after Instant Pot models to an even better price than what we say during Cyber Week.

That’s right… the incredible $200 Instant Pot Max is on sale with a huge $90 discount!

At $200, the Instant Pot Max is one of the most expensive models the company makes. When you find out why the price take is so hefty, however, you’ll realize that it’s more than worth it. The Max packs all the standard cooking modes you would expect from a multi-use electric pressure cooker, plus a few that you might not expect. For one, it has a built-in sous vide cooking mode that’s awesome.

A decent home sous vide machine generally costs around $200, so that right there is more than enough to warrant the Max’s big price tag. But then, on top of that, the Instant Pot Max has another killer feature that’s even more difficult to find on multi-cookers: A canning mode! This mode’s sustained 15 psi allows you to can right in your pressure cooker, and there are a whopping 13 different safety features to help ensure nothing goes wrong.

This is a fantastic deal that likely won’t last long, so hurry or you might miss out. Then, on top of that, you can also save big on the Instant Ace Plus Cooking Blender and the awesome Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven!

