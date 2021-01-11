If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The brand new Amazon Dash Smart Shelf is like nothing you’ve ever seen before.

This brilliant gadget can sit anywhere in your home or office, with practically any product you want sitting on top.

The shelf has a built-in scale that automatically reorders supplies when it senses you’re running low.

Amazon’s Dash Smart Shelf comes in three different sizes, but each one is priced at just $19.99.

Remember Amazon’s Dash buttons from a few years ago? It was a pretty cool concept, giving customers a button that they could mount anywhere and tap to reorder certain products. The idea was that you’d put a Tide button next to your washing machine for laundry detergent, a Folger’s button next to your coffee maker, and so on. Then, when you run low on any of the products you have a Dash button for, one quick tap of the button would send new supplies as soon as possible.

It was a cool concept indeed, but it apparently didn’t get quite enough traction because Amazon has since discontinued its Dash buttons. Now, however, a new Dash product has been quietly introduced on Amazon’s site — and it’s even better than Dash buttons ever were!

The hot new Amazon Dash Smart Shelf is similar in concept to Amazon’s old Dash buttons, but it takes things a step further. Pushing a button might not seem all that labor-intensive, but wouldn’t it be even cooler if you didn’t have to push a button at all? That’s what the Dash Smart Shelf is — it constantly monitors the weight of whatever product you put on top and automatically reorders when your supply is running low!

From paper cups and Pop-Tarts to dog food, office supplies, and so much more, this brilliant device takes all the effort out of ensuring that you’re always stocked up. And the best part is that it comes in three different sizes to suit so many different types of products, yet each size costs the same low price of just $19.99.

Here are the bullet points from Amazon’s product listing:

Meet Amazon Dash Smart Shelf – Our auto-replenishment scale senses the weight of everyday items and places a reorder or notifies you when you’re running low.

Never run out – Dash Smart Shelf makes it easy to stay stocked on your favorite pantry staples, office supplies, pet products, and more.

Save money – Save up to 25% on your first reorder from select partners. You can also get Subscribe & Save discounts on a variety of products.

You’re in control – Customize your preferences in the Amazon Shopping app at any time. If you don’t want automatic reorders, you can get notified when you’re running low instead.

No outlet needed – The included batteries last 2+ years. If you prefer wall power, you can add an adapter and a power cable (sold separately).

Find the right size – Dash Smart Shelf comes in Small (7″ x 7″), Medium (12″ x 10″), and Large (18″ x 13″).

Dash Smart Shelf | Auto-replenishment scale for home and business | Medium Price:$19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

