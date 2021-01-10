Netflix is adding 19 new shows, movies, and specials on the week of January 10th.

Original movies and shows joining the Netflix library this week include Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer, Carmen Sandiego: Season 4, and Disenchantment: Part 3.

Movies and TV shows leaving this week include The Master, A Serious Man, and Waco.

2021 is shaping up to be just as chaotic and catastrophic as 2020 was, but at least we’ve got Netflix to distract us! This week, we’re getting a new documentary about cocaine, a new documentary about a serial killer, and an anime about basketball. The third season of Matt Groening’s Disenchantment is coming this week as well.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of January 10th, 2021:

Arrivals

Sunday, January 10th

Spring Breakers (2012)

Monday, January 11th

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY In the early 1980s, the crack epidemic tore through America’s inner cities like a tsunami, ravaging all in its wake. Decades later, the destructive effects on people’s lives, families and communities are still deeply felt. From award-winning filmmaker Stanley Nelson, Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy examines not only the personal devastation caused by the drug, but also the shadowy origins of the crisis and the resultant, ongoing marginalization of Black and Brown people trapped by the U.S. prison and healthcare systems.

The Intouchables (2011)

Tuesday, January 12th

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4

Wednesday, January 13th

An Imperfect Murder

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Beneath the sunlit glamor of 1985 L.A. lurks a relentless serial killer, a willing acolyte of evil. Two detectives won’t rest until they catch him.



Friday, January 15th

Bling Empire — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Bling Empire follows a wildly wealthy group of Asian and Asian American friends (and frenemies) in Los Angeles. While their days and nights are filled with fabulous parties and expensive shopping sprees, don’t let the glitz and glamour fool you. Between running multi-billion dollar businesses and traveling the world, these friends are as good at keeping secrets as they are at spilling them. And there is certainly no shortage of secrets.

Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY From the snowy Himalayas to the pyramids of Egypt, Carmen and friends race to stay one step ahead of V.I.L.E. on their latest adventures.

Disenchantment: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Bean must step up her princess game amid royal plots, deepening mysteries, King Zøg’s increasing instability and concerns about who will rule Dreamland.

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) — NETFLIX FILM While her mother is abroad, an 18-year-old who’s lived in a hippie commune all her life sneaks out into the real world to find her biological father.

Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3

Hook (1991)

Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1

The Magicians: Season 5

Outside the Wire — NETFLIX FILM Set in the future, Harp (Damson Idris), a drone pilot, is sent into a deadly militarized zone where he finds himself working for Leo (Anthony Mackie), an android officer, tasked to locate a doomsday device before the insurgents do. Outside the Wire is directed by Mikael Håfström

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)

Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)

Saturday, January 16th

A Monster Calls (2016)

Radium Girls (2020)

Departures

Thursday, January 14th

Haven: Seasons 1-5

The Master (2012)

Friday, January 15th

A Serious Man (2009)

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Waco: Limited Series (2018)

Saturday, January 16th

Friday Night Tykes: Seasons 1-4

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix in January, as well as the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.