Twitter took the extraordinary step on Friday of permanently suspending President Trump’s account, two days after the horrific riots in Washington DC that resulted in five deaths and dozens of arrests.

Also Friday, prominent Trump surrogates like Gen. Michael Flynn were banned by Twitter.

An archive of President Trump’s tweets, including his most recent from Friday prior to the ban, can be found in this post.

Twitter permanently banned President Trump’s account on Friday, a dramatic move by the company with just 12 days left to go in the president’s term. In a statement, the company attributed the move — depriving Trump of the social network that, more than anything, helped fuel his foray into politics and ultimately to winning his race for the White House in 2016 — to what it said was the “risk of further incitement of violence” from the Trump Twitter account. Which he was using as recently as Friday morning to communicate directly to his more than 88 million followers.

The president’s tweets are not lost though, and you can find an archive at the link at the bottom of this post. The archive includes his most recent tweets from Friday morning, one of which Twitter apparently took to be an indication that the president might use the platform to continue to rile up his supporters: “The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future,” the president tweeted Friday morning. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!”

In a tweet thread explaining the move, Twitter said that the company has “made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules and cannot use Twitter to incite violence. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement.” Also, the president had already been warned on Wednesday, following the horrific riots in Washington DC in which five people died, that further violations of the company’s rules would result in his account being banned.



After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

It should be noted that President Trump’s tweets have not been scrubbed from the Internet by this move. They are accessible in archive form at www.thetrumparchive.com.