If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Shopping on the Internet shouldn’t be difficult. Sure, you may realize that the PlayStation 5 sold out before you had a chance to buy one, but you’ll have other shots to purchase it. While you’re buying items for your home, personal life, kids, or work, you’re going to be using different log-in combinations and passwords. You’ll likely be paying for any purchases with a credit card, which means that your personal data could be vulnerable. If you use NordVPN, you’ll enjoy safer browsing and shopping.

NordVPN provides a secure and encrypted tunnel for your online traffic. This means that no one can steal your personal information or identity while you’re surfing. This is especially ideal when you’re using public Wi-Fi or have to access personal or work accounts while on the road. If you like to work from your local coffee shop or have to travel for business, this is a no-brainer investment.

Right now, you can get up to two years of service for just $3.71 per month. That’s practically a steal for top of the line security. You can also choose plans based on a year or a month, if you’d like to try it out first. This is the world’s fastest VPN and it will keep your browsing history to yourself. You won’t deal with any buffering, as this offers you a fast connection with unlimited bandwidth.

It also is such a great offer for those who use different operating systems for their work and personal computers. You can also use it on your mobile device as well, as there are apps for iOS, Android, and even Android TV. You can secure up to six devices at a single time. There are encrypted proxy extensions for Chrome and Firefox.

So if a virtual personal network is something that would be extremely helpful for you in your life, consider NordVPN. But don’t wait too long, as the low price of $3.71 per month for two years won’t last. Browse with some peace of mind, especially when the holidays roll around. Protect your internet connection and privacy online with the help of NordVPN.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.