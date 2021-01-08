If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Wiping down packages and counters has become second nature in today’s world.

When you’re trying to keep your surfaces clean, disinfectant spray is a good option to use.

There are few deals right now and you should snag them before it’s too late.

We have a better idea of how to handle tasks during a pandemic than we did a year ago. Everyone should be wearing masks, according to the CDC, and practice social distancing. Our readers have been looking for specific items at Amazon for pretty much a year now, and some of them are still hard to find. Face masks like the five-layer Powecom KN95 mask or the cup style AccuMed KN95 masks that are 15% discounted right now are extremely popular, as they should be.

When it comes to cleaning products, hand sanitizer is always a big one, as Purell has an option to save 40% on a subscribe and save bundle. You can also get Purell hand sanitizing wipes that you can keep in your purse or pocket, allowing you to use them whenever you go out. There are even one-liter bottles of hand sanitizer that are on sale if you hurry. But something to keep your home clean from germs is disinfectant spray.

As you can imagine, Lysol disinfectant spray is one of the hottest commodities out there today. It is safe to use and offers a crisp linen scent. While it can kill 99.9% of germs and cold and flu viruses, it’s hard to find from time to time. The price is a little gouged right now, but you can get a can for under $20 today.

If you’re looking for a good deal, check out the six-pack of Microban professional sanitizing spray. This has become a must-have over the past year, as it provides 2-hour sanitization against harmful germs and bacteria. Also, the fact that this comes in a six-pack means you’ll be set for a long time. If you snatch this up right now, you’ll actually save $10.59.

For those who prefer wipes, Lysol wipes are available right now to purchase in packs of three for only $11.97. Clorox wipes come in packs of three, but they each hold 75 wipes per bottle, so you’ll be getting 225 into total. Those run $40.50 at the moment. You can even get a Lysol wipes and spray combo pack at Amazon and it only costs $26.50.

