Instant Pots have changed the game when it comes to cooking in your home.

There is so much you can do with an Instant Pot, which is why they are so popular with our readers.

Today, you can get discounts on some of the models, including one for 45% off.

Take some of the stress out of cooking. While you could follow along with every cookbook or food blogger on the internet, you still need to actually prepare the food yourself. Chopping vegetables, getting meats or poultry prepared, and actually doing the cooking is all part of the plan too. But you can add a lot of your ingredients together and take some of the hassle out of stovetop and oven cooking when you have an Instant Pot.

Instant Pots are pressure cookers and slow cookers that allow you to cook all different kinds of foods in one pot. You can set them to cook meals for hours, allowing you to plan ahead for your day. They really are a no-brainer investment for almost any home. We’ve found some of our favorite options for Instant Pots, including ones that are down to $59!

The best deal currently running for Instant Pots it on the Instant Pot Max. This holds six quarts of food and sustains 15psi to help with cooking and home canning. It can handle up to nine different cooking functions and you’ll be able to adjust for altitude. Typically, this sells for $200 and it’s well worth it. But right now, you can get this amazing machine for only $109.99! That’s 45% off!

The best-selling model of the Instant Pot, the Instant Pot Duo, also has discounts today. This combines seven appliances in one and has 14 one-touch preset programs to utilize. It cooks fast and helps you save time. You can choose a three-quart, six-quart, or eight-quart option and all of them are on sale. The Duo Plus is also on sale right now and if you want a Duo60 renewed, that’s also an option, as that only costs $71.

Instant Pot Max – $109.99 – (reg. $199.95)

Sustained 15psi, not only cooks food faster, you can now do home pressure canning

Large touch screen makes programming seamless, you can set time, temperature, pressure level, delay start and Warm

Nutriboost technology works by creating a boiling motion during pressure cook to break down food, adding nutrition, flavor, and taste to soups and bone broth;

Altitude adjustment, eliminates the guesswork from your recipe conversion to provide a more precise cooking time;

Instant Pot Duo 6-QT – $79 – (reg. $99.95)

Best-selling model: America’s most loved multi cooker, built with the latest 3rd generation technology, the microprocessor monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve desired results every time

Cooks fast and saves time: The Instant Pot Duo multi-cooker combines 7 appliances in one: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, yogurt maker and warmer – and cooks up to 70% faster

Consistently delicious: 14 one-touch smart programs put cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts and more on autopilot – with tasty results

Easy to clean: Fingerprint-resistant stainless steel lid and components and accessories are dishwasher safe

Instant Pot Duo Plus – $119.95 – (reg. $129.95)

Upgrade from duo: Instant Pot Duo plus is the updated duo. Duo plus upgrades include the easy seal lid to automatically seal when pressure cooking and a cooking progress indicator, so you know when cooking begins.

Cooks fast and saves time: The Instant Pot Duo plus multi-cooker combines 9 appliances in one: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, egg cooker, yogurt maker, warmer and sterilizer – and cooks up to 70% faster

Consistently delicious: 15 one-touch smart programs put cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts and more on autopilot – with tasty results

Easy to clean: Fingerprint-resistant stainless steel lid and components and accessories are dishwasher safe

Instant Pot DUO60 renewed – $71.10 – (reg. $79)

This pre-owned product has been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned by Amazon-qualified suppliers.

There will be no visible cosmetic imperfections when held at an arm’s length.

Products with batteries will exceed 80% capacity relative to new.

Accessories may not be original, but will be compatible and fully functional. Product may come in generic box.

