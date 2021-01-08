If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Always in search of new deals? Well, we’ve got more for you today as there are options for all that you’ll need.

You’ll find Amazon’s best-selling face masks in stock as well as disinfectant spray.

Amazon’s answer to the Fitbit is also on sale right now.

Friday is here and we’ve made it to the end of the work week. But that doesn’t mean the deals are stopping. We’ve got a whole bunch for you today, so get ready to save. As we tend to start off with the items our readers are most interested in, we’ve got pandemic supplies right off the bat. Jointown disposable face masks come in a pack of 50 and they are Amazon’s best-selling face masks. You can get them for only $0.36 per mask right now. KN95 masks are also discounted now if that’s the style that you prefer. Two-packs of Lysol disinfectant spray are also available for a slight discount.

Today's Top Deal You've got an opportunity to save on Purell hand sanitizer List Price:$70.00 Price:$50.63 ($0.37 / Fl Oz) You Save:$19.37 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Other deals for Friday include Lysol disinfectant wipes with six bottles in a pack, Amazon’s fitness tracker that’s an answer to Fitbit is 25% off, a cocktail glass set to get the party started for 40% less than normal, two-packs of USB-C chargers for 40% off, Instant Pot deals that include the low price of $79 for the Instant Pot Duo and $90 off the Instant Pot Max, Amazon Echo Dot sale, true wireless earphones from Bose that have a $20 discount, $50 off a Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, a digital body weight scale for under $22, 32% off a detector that will let you know if a water leak is happening in your house, and more.

Check out all of the deals below.

