Purell hand sanitizer is arguably the most coveted of all the hand sanitizers on the market.

It has been tough to find over the past few months, but it’s in stock right now.

You can get various versions of the bottle, depending on your preference.

We try to listen to our readers when it comes to what they are looking for the most. Face masks and hand sanitizer are always among the top items. If you’re looking for comfort, Honeywell cloth face masks are currently available for a lower price than they normally are. Plus, AccuMed face masks in multiple styles and colors are also in stock, but they probably won’t be for long.

For hand sanitizers, the most popular option has been, for the past year or so, Purell. We saw the prices go up and the demand to rise after each month. They’ve been out of stock for a while but we’re here to tell you that not only are Purell hand sanitizer bottles in stock, they are slightly discounted!

You’ll be able to find availability for different kinds of bottles. It also depends how much you’d like to spend. You can get one-liter flip cap bottles in a pack of four for $19 off the regular price. For 8-ounce bottles that come in a pump bottle, you can get a pack of 12 for $10.61 off. Lastly, you can get 12-ounce pump bottles in a pack of 12 for $76.95, a discount of $22.89.

There are other options, but these are the ones that are currently on sale. You can get a pack of 36 one-ounce bottles to keep at your home. Or there are 20-ounce pump bottles that come in a 12-pack in stock, but they will cost a little bit more. You can also get 12 pack bottles of clean scent right now.

