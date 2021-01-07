If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Thursday’s deals have some real doozies on the list as we’re gearing up for the weekend.

From pandemic supplies to items for your kitchen, there are plenty of options to get ready for.

There are also major discounts on smart TVs.

We’re always in the mood to share some deals, even if it’s one of those cold mornings that was hard to wake up in. Early January tends to get like that sometimes, but we’re up and out to show you some of the best items you can find this Thursday. We’ll start by telling you about Honeywell cloth face masks that have some of the biggest discounts in months. There are also great deals on Purell hand sanitizer, including a 40% off coupon if you subscribe and save.

Today's Top Deal Best-selling face masks are on sale for just $2.12 each thanks to this Amazon coupon List Price:$49.99 Price:$42.49 You Save:$7.50 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Other options and deals on Thursday include KN95 masks in black, a huge run on Beats headphones like the Powerbeat Pro earphones or the Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones, up to 20% off any Amazon brands coffee essentials, discounts on Sboly coffee grinders and coffee makers, a DASH rapid egg cooker for under $20, 15% off a top blender with eight adjustable speeds, a $30 discount off AirPods Pro that is still running, a rare price decrease on the Roku Streambar that debuted in 2020, many deals on smart TVs like a $99 Insignia with Fire TV built-in, $30 off the “iPhone of forehead thermometers”, Amazon’s answer to a Fitbit is $25 off, massive savings on Aukey wireless chargers with a coupon and a 35% off discount code by using TJOSJM89 at checkout, and more.

Read up on all the deals below:

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.