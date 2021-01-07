If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

TV sales are always something people are looking for and you’ll usually only find them on days like Black Friday.

Yet, it’s the early part of January, and Amazon is having a huge sales event on Insignia smart TVs.

The Fire TV edition televisions are starting as low as $99.

There are certain things that fall under the category of “big ticket items.” These tend to be the ones that you want to buy once in a blue moon, as they tend to be pricier than your everyday items. Cars, refrigerators, washing machines, formal wear, and furniture tend to be a part of the broad landscape, as you don’t want to frequently replace them. Another one that definitely falls under the category is televisions.

While TVs are much more affordable nowadays than they were previously, chances are you aren’t looking for a new TV two weeks after you bought one. You may want to upgrade in size, but you likely will have done your research ahead of time to find the one that best fits your needs. Usually, you’ll see big sales on televisions around the holidays or Black Friday. So we were surprised to see such great discounts on smart TVs right now at Amazon.

Insignia has a line of smart TVs that are being featured during a sale right now at Amazon. These are Fire TV edition televisions, meaning they have a built-in Fire Stick, allowing you to search your favorite streaming services right on your TV. You can stream up to 500,000 movies and TV shows just using this interface. We loved to see how the deal actually was as low as it was.

You can get a 24″ television for just $99.99 today which seems like a misprint every time we read it. The best part about this deal is, as the size of the TV goes up, the savings still continue. You can get a 39″ version for $60 off, a 43″ one and a 50″ one for $50 off, a 55″ or 65″ TV for $80 off, or a 70″ monster option for $100 off. The 70″ TV now only costs $549.99, which is crazy to think about.

All-New Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition List Price:$149.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$50.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-New Insignia NS-39DF310NA21 39-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition List Price:$229.99 Price:$169.99 You Save:$60.00 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-New Insignia NS-43DF710NA21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 List Price:$299.99 Price:$249.99 You Save:$50.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-New Insignia NS-50DF710NA21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 List Price:$349.99 Price:$299.99 You Save:$50.00 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-New Insignia NS-55DF710NA21 55-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 List Price:$429.99 Price:$349.99 You Save:$80.00 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-New Insignia NS-65DF710NA21 65-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 List Price:$549.99 Price:$469.99 You Save:$80.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All New Insignia NS-70DF710NA21 70-inch Smart 4K UHD - FireTV Edition, Released 2020 List Price:$649.99 Price:$549.99 You Save:$100.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here is the information from the Amazon product page.

Voice remote with Alexa: Use your voice to watch live TV, launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more.

Endless Entertainment: Watch over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes with access to tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills.

Access your favorite content: Fire TV Edition seamlessly integrates live over-the-air TV and streaming channels on a unified home screen.

Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options: Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps.

Item arrives in packaging that reveals what’s inside and can’t be hidden.

