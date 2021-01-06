If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The Roku is one of the most popular devices over the past few years, as it revolutionizes our ability to watch and stream shows and movies.

You can watch shows, movies, and do so much more without the need for cable.

Amazon has a ton of Roku deals today that certainly won’t last a long time.

Being behind on TV shows is one of the more embarrassing aspects of current life. When your friends ask you if you’ve watched the latest phenomenon and you have to shake your head and say no, it can be tough to swallow. The shame and accusations from them, plus having to stop them from telling you any spoilers can be exhausting. Well, if you’ve been looking for a reason to catch up, now is the time.

Amazon usually has some amazing deals on smart TVs throughout the year, especially during events like the holidays or Prime Day. You can get a 39-inch smart TV with a Fire TV stick built-in for only $169.99 right now. A 32″ smart TV with a Roku built-in will only cost you $128. You can even go with a 65″ Samsung 4K UHD HDR TV for $70 off right now too. There are ways to upgrade. But if you don’t want to buy a whole new TV, you can opt for shopping the Roku sale today.

There are a bunch of offers at Amazon right now for different Roku streaming sticks and various versions of the product. It depends which variation of the Roku you’re looking for, as all of them are great, but some have more updated features. To save some money, you can choose a renewed option that is certified by Amazon. You can go with the base Roku Streaming Stick from 2017 for only $42.95 or a 2019 version for just $61.95. The Roku Express HD streaming media player is also renewed and on sale for only $25.

For brand-new products, take a look at the Roku Ultra 2020 that streams in HD and 4K. That is discounted to just $92.52 today but the more affordable Roku Premiere is down to $37. If you want to upgrade your entire living space, you can choose the Roku Streambar, which is a streaming media player and premium audio all in one, for just $119.36. There is also the Roku Smart Soundbar that delivers premium sound and stream your shows. That checks in at $170.99.

There’s something for everybody in these deals, so don’t wait to cash in or they might be gone. Here are all of the products listed below.

