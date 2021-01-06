If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Keeping your device charged is a daily struggle. Figuring out how to use your phone a ton during the day and not have it always die can be really hard. If you’re loving your iPhone 12, you want it to last and be useful all day. When it comes to charging your devices, the last thing you want to do is wait around all day for your phone or laptop to charge. But on top of that, no one wants to lug large chargers or cords with them wherever they go to make sure their items don’t die.

If you’re looking for chargers that are affordable, portable, and easy to use, you won’t be disappointed with the Aukey Omnia Series USB-C chargers. This is a line of chargers that is both fast in charging and small in size, perfect for the person who is always on-the-go and having their device batteries drain. You’ll be able to charge an iPhone 12 or many other devices rapidly. I had the opportunity to test out some of Aukey’s chargers and was very pleased with the results.

The Omnia Mix3 90W 3-port PD charger was my favorite device. This can be used to charge many devices and you can even charge them all at one time. It is compatible with Apple products like the iPhone 12 or the MacBook Pro and will charge them at full speed quickly with the USB-C port. It can also charge a Samsung Galaxy Note20 with the USB A port. It is 20% smaller than Apple’s 87W charger, but I could also charge my AirPods Pro with it. This has great versatility and lets you handle multiple devices at once.

Another product that was a huge plus to have is the Aukey 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station Stand. This provides you with ways to charge your devices at the same time but also have them easy to grab when you need to go. This can be set up in your office, in your bedroom, on your desk, or pretty much anywhere there’s a plug and flat surface. It’s ideal for charging three Apple products at once, so I was able to charge my iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro all at once. While the cord for the Apple Watch was a little difficult to snake into the station, once it was in there, it easily held my Watch in place and charged it. This delivers QI wireless charging up to 10W and the LEDs will show you the charging status of your devices.

The Omnia Mix 65W Dual-Port PD Charger really brings the fast charging for its size. It can power a MacBook Pro through the USB-C port and can charge multiple phones at once, thanks to the two-port design. It is lightweight and easy to carry while the sleek, black case blends in nicely. The USB-C port delivers 65W by itself and, thanks to the Dynamic Detect technology, if both ports are in use at the same time, you’ll get 45W out of the USB-C port. This won’t overheat or deliver excessive currents.

Finally, the two options that are extremely impressive for how small they measure are the Minima 18W PD Charger and the Swift 18W PD Charger. These miniature chargers can power your devices extremely quickly. It only took the Swift half an hour to charge an iPhone 11 halfway. I was able to toss this in with my Nintendo Switch and charge it without having to carry the bigger equipment that comes with the system. The Minima is even faster for charging and charged an iPhone XS to 65% in 30 minutes. The prongs are foldable on both of these, so tossing them in my pocket made them easy to carry around. The chargers I’ve used in the past are usually much bulkier and slower at charging.

We’re all looking for flexibility and portability and the Aukey Omnia Series chargers really fit the bill. This is an extremely useful group of chargers that deliver exactly what you want in a short amount of time. Plus, they are very cost-friendly, so pick them up for your friends and family this holiday season.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.