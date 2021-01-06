If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are so many great deals currently happening at Amazon and we are here to tell you about them.

You can get actual Lysol wipes and Purell hand sanitizer right now and some of them are even on sale.

There are great deals on Echo Shows and Kasa smart plugs as well.

Wednesday gives us a mid-week chance to take a breath and realize that the work week is already almost over. As we sprint towards the weekend, there are some great deals to get you through the rest of these days. We’ll start with some of the pandemic essentials our readers have been clamoring for. There are Lysol wipes that are really on sale right now. Save 37% off an 80-count bottle when you pick it up for just $5.59. There are also packs of 3 available as well as a wipes/disinfectant spray combo pack that’s available. You can also get Purell hand sanitizer in 12-packs for $10.61 off right now as well as a few dollars off a liter bottle of it.

Today's Top Deal Best-selling black face masks are FINALLY back in stock after selling out at Amazon Price:$26.25 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Other items you should be aware of are AccuMed KN95 masks that are 15% off if you hurry, Honeywell cloth face masks on sale, a ton of deals on Amazon Echo Shows like $45 off a bundle with a smart plug and $50 off a bundle with a Ring indoor camera, two-packs of Kasa smart plugs that are our readers love for a slight discount, a selfie ring light with a tripod that is under $20, big savings on Echo Dots, extremely comfortable 1800 thread count sheet sets with over 48,000 5-star reviews, nearly 60% off a baby monitor camera, multiple options on air fryer ovens that can do more than one function, Roku sales including on the Roku Streambar, 16% off Beats Solo3 wireless headphones, Anker power strips for a slight discount, and more.

Take a look at all of the products below.

