Bed sheets are an important piece of your bedroom set-up, as you want something that’s comfortable to sleep on.

Sometimes, it’s hard to know which ones are right, but would you want to go against 48,000 5-star reviews?

That’s what the Sonoro Kate Bed Sheets currently have at Amazon, and the sets are on sale.

Comfort at home is key, as you never want to feel uneasy in your own surroundings. Setting up your bedroom as a place that you can be yourself is very important to the process. Considering what bed to choose, what mattress could be right for you, and what nightstand you want to put your glasses or lamp on are all big decisions. In fact, some of these can even cause arguments in relationships (we’re only half kidding).

But something that must be agreed upon by all parties is the bed sheets. Sure, the color may not matter, but the feeling does. Nobody wants to sleep on itchy sheets or ones that are too hot or not warm enough. That’s why you should listen to the masses when it comes to picking bed sheets. The Sonoro Kate Bed Sheets at Amazon have over 48,000 5-star reviews, so you know they are well-tested.

Today, you’ll actually be able to get these on sale, but that’s not the only great thing about this deal. It’s available in any size you choose and in most colors! There are 18 different colors to choose from, ranging from white to spa blue to purple. The thread count is 1800, so they are ultra soft and feel great against your skin.

You can pick twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, or California king. They are machine washable and hypoallergenic, making them perfect for just about any sleeper. Save big on different colors or sets, as you can definitely buy some for all of the mattresses in your home (if you have more than one). You’ll get four pieces in any set that you buy.

Sonoro Kate Bed Sheet Set Super Soft Microfiber 1800 Thread Count Luxury Egyptian Sheets 18-Inc… List Price:$31.90 Price:$19.05 - $41.56 You Save:$4.79 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Check out the product information from the Amazon page.

Luxury 4pc Bed Sheets Set – 1 flat sheet, 1 fitted sheet ,2 pillowcases. Deep pockets that fit mattresses with elastic around the fitted sheet. These sheets grip and fit better than any other sheet set! Bed sheet set is designed to fit nearly all mattresses with a depth that does not exceed 16″. With added stretch and durable elastic the fitted sheet is designed to stay snug and fitted to your mattress.

HIGHEST QUALITY WORKMANSHIP: Made with 1800 Series Ultra-Soft Double Brushed microfiber fabric, these ultra-plush sheets are woven with the finest craftsmanship. Fabulous selection of colors will make your bedroom look like it belongs in a magazine

EASY CARE – Our luxury sheets are resistant to fading, staining, shrinking, and wrinkles! They are machine washable in cold water and dry quickly on tumble! They are more durable than cotton sheets. Plus, they’re hypoallergenic.

RETURN AT ANY TIME – We accept any reason, any time of return, no matter a day, a month, a year, or even longer. As long as you are not satisfied, you can choose to return products. This is our confidence in product quality and commitment to customers.

