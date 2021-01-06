If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The Amazon Echo Show is one of the top smart speaker displays on the market, as it allows you to interact with your speaker like never before.

Amazon is having huge deals on the individual devices right now, but that’s not all.

There are also some major discounts on bundle deals that you have to check out.

There have been many deals that we’ve highlighted on this site before that have surprised us. Some seem too good to be true, while others make you scramble for the “add to cart” button to make sure you lock them in before they are gone. While the latter scenario is certainly the case for the extremely hard-to-find items, such as pandemic supplies, there are others that may float around from time to time and be made available frequently. We’ve seen runs on items in the past, but we believe you’ll love the deals we’re about to show you even more.

If you're searching for certain items every time you log on, you'll likely want to know that you can get AccuMed KN95 face masks for 15% off currently. If you're in need of disinfectant wipes, Lysol wipes are at some of their lowest prices we've seen in months. Hand sanitizer is another popular necessity item and Purell is available in 12-packs for slightly less than previously higher prices.

For those in search of upgrades for their home, let us suggest picking up an Amazon Echo Show. As you may know, it is a smart speaker with a display that allows you to interact and see videos, weather reports, the lyrics to your favorite songs, and so much more. Plus, it acts as a clock when you aren’t using it. It will help you manage your day and keep you on schedule.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 and the Amazon Echo Show 8 are currently on sale at Amazon. You can get the Echo Show 5 for only $44.99, which is 50% off! The Echo Show 8 is $79.99, giving you a discount of $50. But these aren’t the only discounts you’ll be able to find when it comes to these devices.

Echo Show 5 -- Smart display with Alexa – stay connected with video calling - Charcoal List Price:$89.99 Price:$44.99 You Save:$45.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Show 8 -- HD smart display with Alexa – stay connected with video calling - Charcoal List Price:$129.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$50.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Let’s say you want to make even more upgrades to your home. Now you can bundle an Amazon Echo Show with other fantastic Amazon products to make your home even smarter. You can get an Amazon Echo Show 5 with an Amazon Smart Plug normally for $114.98, and that’s a great deal. Now, you can get them together for just $69.98! You’re saving $45 like it’s nothing.

If you want an Amazon Echo Show 8, there are two bundle options we want to highlight. Both of them involve security cameras for your house, allowing you to see what’s happening inside your home. A normal bundle of the Amazon Echo Show 8 and Ring Indoor Camera costs about $190. It can be yours today for just $139.98! For a smaller camera, try the Amazon Echo Show 8 and Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera bundle, which saves you $50 today, only costing $114.98.

Take a look at all of the deal possibilities below and save right now on Amazon Echo Shows.

Echo Show 5 Charcoal with Amazon Smart Plug List Price:$114.98 Price:$69.98 You Save:$45.00 (39%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Show 8 (Sandstone) with Ring Indoor Camera List Price:$189.98 Price:$139.98 You Save:$50.00 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Show 8 Charcoal with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera, 1080 HD with Motion Detectio… List Price:$164.98 Price:$114.98 You Save:$50.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

