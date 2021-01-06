If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You can do so much with an air fryer and cook up some amazing dishes and hold the fat.

Combining the technology of a toaster oven with an air fryer brings you air fryer ovens, which can do so much for your home.

Amazon has multiple options on sale right now.

Anybody who has one certainly has mentioned to you that they own one. Air fryers are one of the “it” items that many people want for their homes. That’s because it not only can help you cook up delicious meals, but it can also help make some or your favorite guilty pleasures a little healthier. Using air frying technology, you can skip out on the oils and fats for cooking items like onion rings, chicken wings, and more.

If you’re in the market for an air fryer, you can’t go wrong with a GoWISE air fryer, currently available at Amazon for only $79.99. But for those who are just looking for something that’s better than a toaster, they should consider a toaster oven. That provides a more even cook on your pieces of bread to get you a complete warming. You can save $34 on a Hamilton Beach 2-in-1 countertop toaster and oven. Amazon has better options though to combine both an air fryer and a toaster oven.

Air fryer ovens can combine these technologies and help you do so much more in the kitchen. For the time being, Amazon has some incredible deals on these versatile machines, so you’ll have your pick of which one you like best. They all have different functions or different capacities, so you can find one that best fits your needs. Keep an eye on these deals though, as they might go quickly.

There’s the Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven that comes from the company that makes Instant Pots. This is a tried-and-tested product that can handle seven different functions. You can get this in four different sizes and choose different variations of functions The one-step EvenCrisp Technology™ helps you enjoy a crispy outside and tender inside every time. Normally $120, you can get it today for just $99.99!

If you need a bigger oven, consider the KPX Air Fryer Toaster Oven. This has 10 different functions and holds 20 quarts, meaning a very large capacity. You can cook a 12-inch pizza in this or a four-pound chicken. This has 3-D hot air for even cooking and produces zero extra oil. You’ll also get seven accessories along with this. Enjoy a $24 discount by getting it for just $135.99 today.

For a smaller option, you should check out the Dash Deluxe Electric Air Fryer + Oven Cooker. You’ll get direct temperature control over your settings and this holds six quarts of food. It will reduce fat by up to 80% and even comes with a recipe guide. Choose between five different colors and the aqua is on sale for $79.99! Adding more functionality to a machine, the NUWAVE BRIO Air Fryer Oven. This comes with 100 programmed presets, adjustable wattage controls, and even a rotisserie kit and skewers. It holds 14 quarts and has a double discount. It’s marked down to $154.95 and then you can add another $10 coupon at checkout, making it $144.95.

Check out the product information below.

Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven

Air fryers give you all the flavor of deep-fried cooking, without the oil and mess. Get crispy on the outside, tender on the inside perfection Every time

Air fryer with 7 built-in smart programs, including: bake, roast, toast, broil, dehydrate and rotisserie

One-step EvenCrisp TechnologyTM allows you to achieve a crispy outside and tender inside. Whether you tumble-fry in the rotating basket or roast meat rotisserie style, deliciousness is guaranteed

KPX Air Fryer Toaster Oven

10-IN-1 MULTIFUNCTIONAL COUNTERTOP OVEN – If you are looking for a kitchen all-rounder, you should look no further. This air fryer toaster oven comes with 10 pre-installed cooking settings, which are: air fry, bagel, bake, roast, reheat, toast, pizza, broil, dehydrate and warm, making it a perfect combination of toaster oven, air fryer, fruit dehydrator and defrosting chamber.

20QT LARGE CAPACITY & 1500W HIGH POWER OUTPUT – The countertop convection oven has a large interior that accommodates 12-inch pizzas, 6 slices of bread or roasts and a 4lb chicken, providing you enough room for making food for the entire family. With the 1500W high power output, this air frying oven is built to cook up to 20% faster than other ordinary ovens while cutting at least 85% fat in the food.

3D HOT AIR CONVECTION FOR EVEN TOAST – Crispy roasted food has magic power, but to roast food evenly is not so easy. KPX convection air fryer oven is equipped with advanced 3D hot wind circulation technology, which ensures evenly distributed heat on the food to create a beautiful brown, so you can rest assured and let it do the hard work. The turbo-type heat flow also speeds up the heating process, allowing for quick dinner preparation.

Dash Deluxe Electric Air Fryer + Oven Cooker

HEALTHIER FRIED FOOD: Enjoy guilt free food with the Dash deluxe air fryer; air crisp technology (instead of oil) reduces fat by 70-80%, without sacrificing flavor of your fried food (no more residual smell hours after you’ve eaten)

6 QUART CAPACITY: The PERFECT appliance for picky eaters, large families, entertaining, or those with busy schedules The 6qt basket makes an abundance of appetizers, desserts, chicken wings, french fries, or even baked goods, and all within minutes of setting the timer – it couldn’t be easier

QUICK + EASY: Short on time? Simply load the large 6 qt capacity fryer basket, set the temp, and set the timer Your food comes out crispy, guaranteed, EVERY TIME And in less time than it takes to pre-heat your oven, making it more energy efficient

NUWAVE BRIO Air Fryer Oven

HEALTHY FRIED FOOD: The 14qt Brio uses super-heated air and a special air-flow design to cook crispy delicious fried foods without messy oil and extra fats and calories. Flavor-Infusion Technology allows you to air-fry all your favorites. Even cook from frozen, without defrosting. It’s the perfect combination of capacity and versatility. Perfect for busy households on the go!

PERFECT RESULTS GUARANTEED! Using the integrated digital temperature probe means you never have to guess again! Insert the probe, set the temperature and touch and go! The BRIO cooks until your food is perfect and then shuts off automatically, so you’ll never undercook or overcook meals again! Guaranteed!

EASY CLEANUP- The BRIO features high quality stainless steel racks and a stainless-steel drip tray. All the pieces go into the dishwasher and door is detachable and cleanup is fast and easy.

