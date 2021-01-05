If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Keeping your kids occupied and entertaining can be difficult, but keeping them learning is also essential.

With a Kindle Fire 7, HD 8, or HD 10 Kids Edition tablet, they’ll be able to learn on the go.

If you buy more than one, you’ll save 25% off the total price!

In this day and age, the art of learning or working remotely is something that is being perfected by many people. Being able to be in touch remotely and logged in from wherever you are is important. Many of us have had to work from home over the past year and some of our kids have had to learn remotely as well. If you’re in the market for a way to help your kids learn and use electronics more easily, there’s a deal we think you’ll like.

While they may be interested in looking at headphones that would help them during classes (or would help you on video calls), we’d like to mention AirPods Pro are currently on sale for $32 off. We’d also like to tell you about the an adjustable laptop stand that adds as a riser for your computer that’s 20% off today. But those aren’t the only deals you’ll be interested in.

Today's Top Deal Best-selling KN95 masks used to cost $45 at Amazon Price:$25.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

For entertainment and learning, a tablet is a great option for a child. It’s a solid option for them to learn how to interact with screens and a top-notch learning tool. That’s what makes the Kindle Fire Kids Edition tablet such a smart investment. Your kids will love new Kindle Fire tablets and you’ll love saving big on them, as they are on sale right now at Amazon.

If you buy two Kindle Fire Kids edition tablets, you’ll save 25% off. You can choose between any two Kindle Fire Kids Edition tablets, whether you want two of the Fire 7, HD 8, or HD 10 Kids Edition versions, or even one of each. You can pick between blue, pink, purple, or a combo of any of those three.

Save 25% when you buy two Fire 7 Kids Edition tablets List Price:$199.98 Price:$149.98 You Save:$50.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Save 25% when you buy two Fire 8 HD Kids Edition tablets Price:$209.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Save 25% when you buy two Fire 10 HD Kids Edition tablets List Price:$399.98 Price:$299.98 You Save:$100.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

So that means you can get $100 off two HD 10, $70 off HD 8 or $50 off Fire 7 tablets. That’s tremendous savings to help enhance your child’s learning. Here is the product information for all of the three options.

Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet

Contains two Fire 7 Kids Edition tablets (16 GB): one with a Blue Kid-Proof Case, and one with a Pink Kid-Proof Case

2-year worry-free guarantee: if it breaks, return it and we’ll replace it for free.

The included 1 year of Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited) gives your kids access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more. Your subscription will then automatically renew every month starting at just $2.99 per month plus applicable tax. You may cancel at any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.

Save 25% when you buy two Fire 7 Kids Edition tablets List Price:$199.98 Price:$149.98 You Save:$50.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet

This bundle contains two Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablets (32 GB): one with a Blue Kid-Proof Case, and one with a Pink Kid-Proof Case.

Save on two full-featured Fire HD 10 tablets (not a toy), 1 year of Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited), 2 Kid-Proof Cases with built-in stand, and 2-year worry-free guarantee ─ versus items purchased separately.

2-year worry-free guarantee: if it breaks, return it and we’ll replace it for free.

Save 25% when you buy two Fire 8 HD Kids Edition tablets Price:$209.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet

Contains two Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablets (32 GB): one with a Blue Kid-Proof Case and one with a Pink Kid-Proof Case.

Save up to $198 on two full-featured Fire HD 10 tablets (not a toy), 1 year of Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited), 2 Kid-Proof Cases with built-in stand, and 2-year worry-free guarantee ─ versus items purchased separately.

2-year worry-free guarantee: if it breaks, return it and we’ll replace it for free.

Save 25% when you buy two Fire 10 HD Kids Edition tablets List Price:$399.98 Price:$299.98 You Save:$100.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.