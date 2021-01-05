If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Being a new parent is one of the most difficult jobs people undertake. So make your life easier with a trusted baby monitor.

The Nooie Baby Monitor allows you to look around the room 360° and even works in the dark.

For a limited time, it’s over 50% off at Amazon.

We at BGR Deals are always looking out for you and trying to make things just a little bit easier. From huge sales on Echo Dots that will allow you to listen to the weather report without having to look outside or big discounts on projectors and screens to fill out your living room, we want you to know about the best deals available. This goes for anybody, as we try and hit all of the markets as best as we can. For new parents and pet owners, we’ve got a deal for you that is terrific today.

You’re going to want to know what’s going on in your baby’s room without having to go inside. Because, more than likely, you’ll wake them up if they happen to be sleeping. That’s why a baby monitor is such a crucial option for new parents. You don’t want to wake up your child if you don’t have to.

Today's Top Deal You've got an opportunity to save on Purell hand sanitizer List Price:$70.00 Price:$50.63 ($0.37 / Fl Oz) You Save:$19.37 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Having to get them back to sleep can be difficult, but with the help of devices like the Nooie Baby Monitor, you won’t have to disturb them. This allows you to look at what’s going on and keep track of it on your mobile device, thanks to the Nooie app. You’ll be able to look around the room, as you can pan and tilt the camera with the touch of your phone.

It’s compatible with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and can even be used for two-way audio. You’ll even be able to store data and video and revisit it later, if you want to watch your son or daughter roll over for the first time in their crib. It has such an easy set-up and the best part about it is the huge discount available today. Right now, you can pick this up for only $32.78, which is 59% off the retail price!

Nooie Baby Monitor, WiFi Pet Camera Indoor, 360-degree Wireless IP Nanny Camera, 1080P Home Sec… List Price:$79.99 Price:$32.78 You Save:$47.21 (59%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Once your child is grown, you can use this as an indoor camera to keep an eye on your dog or cat while you’re away or just know that there’s always a way to monitor what’s happening in your home. It’s a great camera that can be used for years in your home. For more information, check out the Amazon product page description. But don’t dawdle, as this deal could be gone soon.

✪ 360 ° MOTION TRACKING: Automatically senses and tracks the action in your home in full 360°. Nooie Cam 360 has 101° field of view — rotates 355° horizontally and 94° vertically. Pan and tilt easily with the Nooie App.

✪ 1080P HD + SUPERIOR NIGHT VISION: 1080P HD camera lens and two 940nm infrared LEDs. Night vision up to 32ft (10m) in pitch-black. Optional status light.

✪ STYLISH, INTUITIVE, EASY SET UP: Camera and App are easy to install, simple to control, and a breeze to maintain. Compatible with 2.4GHz WiFI network. Download app from App Store or Google Play. Works with Alexa.

✪ MOTION + SOUND DETECTION, TWO-WAY AUDIO: Live streaming 24/7 with real-time motion and sound alerts. Listen and talk to family or pets with built-in anti-noise mic and speaker.

✪ SECURE DATA & DATA STORAGE: Continuous or motion-detected recording options. Multiple security protocols to keep your data and privacy secure. Continuous or motion-detected recording options. Micro SD card (buy separately) or cloud subscription service (sign up via Nooie App).

Nooie Baby Monitor, WiFi Pet Camera Indoor, 360-degree Wireless IP Nanny Camera, 1080P Home Sec… List Price:$79.99 Price:$32.78 You Save:$47.21 (59%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.