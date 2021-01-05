If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Pandemic supplies are so crucial, as the cases continue to rage around the world.

Protect yourself and others around you with the help of Powecom KN95 masks that you can get now on Amazon.

These aren’t frequently available, so you should snag some while you can.

As the world turns to a new year, a lot of what we coveted in the previous year is still the kind of stuff we need right now. Pandemic supplies are at the top of the list for many people, and we at BGR Deals are here to help you find the items that you need. Germ-X hand sanitizer is in stock right now and comes in packs of 12, 8-ounce bottles for only $27.48. You can also choose the 32-ounce bottles that come in a four-pack for only $28.71.

You can get AccuMed Powecom KN95 masks right now and they’ll be shipped to you this week. These come in a pack of 10 and with disposable particulate respirators, so you’ll be able to wear them and then throw them away. A 10-pack is only $25.99 right now, which is a solid price, all things considered.

This is an alternative to N95 masks and can be used for many different aspects. You can use these while walking down the street and they can help for shorter term indoor spaces. AccuMed cup style KN95 masks filter more than 99% of small airborne particles in lab tests.

They are easy to wear and the adjustable headband makes them comfortable to wear for longer periods of time. These form a good seal around your nose to keep particles away. The outside is double-layered with electrostatic fabric.

These won’t stay in stock long, so you better hustle if you are in need. Here is the Amazon information from the product page.

This KN95 mask is NOT a N95 mask and is an alternative to a N95 mask. For more information about KN95 masks please see the following before you purchase: amazon.com/AboutKN95s

Manufactured by Guangzhou Powecom Labor Insurance Supplies Co., LTD

10-count of disposable FFP2 particulate respirator with headband attachment. European Standard ( EN149:2001+A1:2009)

Ideal for use in the following industries: Commercial Buildings, Design & Construction, Food Processing, Food Safety, General Manufacturing, Heavy Infrastructure, Mining, Oil & Gas, Transportation.

