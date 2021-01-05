If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Wireless headphones are extremely popular at Amazon and rightfully so.

One of the latest options in the landscape is the Amazon Echo Buds, which provide immersive sound.

Picking them up right now saves you $50!

We all want to be able to listen to whatever we want to. The real key is to be able to listen where you want and connect to your devices without having to plug anything in. Yes, of course, we’re talking about wireless headphones. People love to use them because they making listening that much easier.

There are so many options on the market with some of them battling it out for our favorite choices. You really can’t go wrong with AirPods Pro, which are amazingly on sale right now for just $216.98. Of course, there’s an alternative to those that are slightly less expensive, and that’s the Bose Sport Earbuds, which check in at $159 for a limited time. But there’s another one that you should consider, and that’s the Amazon Echo Buds.

These are extremely comfortable wireless earbuds and are able to connect with your Amazon Alexa-compatible devices to play your music by using your voice. They are customized to fit for better and more immersive sound. They come in a sleek black, so you’ll look incredibly sharp wearing them.

Typically, they cost $129.99 and that’s a really great price for a product that’s so great. But for a short time, you can actually save $50 on these. Picking them up today for only $79.99 will save you a good amount of cash and keep your ears happy. The hands-free technology goes along with the wireless technology to create an extremely cooperative partnership for your ears.

Echo Buds – Wireless earbuds with immersive sound, active noise reduction, and Alexa List Price:$129.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$50.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

They are ideal to run or workout in, as the snug fit won’t move around as you move. But don’t take our word for it. With almost 10,000 5-star reviews, they are obviously well liked. Here is the information from the Amazon product page.

Immersive sound – Premium speaker drivers deliver crisp, dynamic audio. Bose Active Noise Reduction Technology and sealed in-ear design limits background noise.

Hands-free with Alexa – Echo Buds work with the Alexa app to stream music, play Audible audiobooks, make calls, or get directions—just ask.

Access other assistants – Supports access to Siri or Google Assistant from a supported device—just press and hold your earbud.

Long-lasting battery – Get up to 5 hrs music playback per charge, up to 2 hrs with a 15-min quick charge, and up to 20 hrs with the charging case.

Customizable fit for better sound – 3 sizes of ear tips help form a comfortable in-ear seal for immersive listening.

Exercise ready – Sweat-resistant with a secure fit that’s made to move with you.

Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new skills – Request a rideshare, get a guided workout, or order dinner, all hands-free.

Designed to protect your privacy – Built with multiple layers of privacy protections and controls, including the ability to mute the mics with the Alexa app.

