A massive recall of child and infant clothing sold at Target stores has been announced.

The recall — actually two separate recalls announced on the same day — includes approximately 480,000 pieces of clothing ranging from rompers to swimsuits.

According to the recall bulletin, the snaps affixed to the clothing can break or even come detached from the clothing itself, posing a risk of lacerations or choking.

When you purchase clothing for a youngster you put a lot of trust in the company that made it. Unfortunately for Target shoppers, nearly 500,000 units of clothing for children ranging from newborn to 12 months old are being recalled due to a serious issue with the snaps built into the clothing.

According to a pair of new recall bulletins posted by the Consumer Product Safety Division, the clothing — which was sold under the names Cloud Island and Cat & Jack, and imported by Target — has received dozens of reports of the snaps coming undone, breaking, or falling off. A handful of complaints claim that a child was scratched, pinched, or lacerated as a result of the faulty snaps.

Today's Top Deal Best-selling black face masks are FINALLY back in stock after selling out at Amazon Price:$26.25 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

The recall for Cloud Island infant rompers covers an estimated 299,000 units, while the Cat & Jack recall includes 181,000 units. Target is asking anyone who purchased any of these clothing items to return them to the store immediately for a full refund. You can check the two recall bulletins for a full rundown of the specific products included in the recall, including item numbers, sizes, and descriptions.

Via the official recall bulletin:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled infant rompers away from children and return them to any Target Store for a full refund. Consumers that purchased the rompers on Target.com can contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the rompers.

So far, the company has received 16 reports of the snaps breaking on the Cloud Island clothing and a further 27 reports of the snaps breaking on the Cat & Jack swimsuits. The Cat & Jack clothing was sold at Target stores and online at Target.com from December 2019 through December 2020, while the Cloud Island rompers were sold from July 2019 through October 2020.

If you purchased the clothing items through Target.com you can contact the company using the information on the official recall bulletins and request a prepaid shipping label for your return. Once the item is received you’ll get a full refund of the purchase price.

It should go without saying, but this is a very serious product recall, and you shouldn’t take any chances. Even if you own one or more of these clothing items and your child has been fine, there’s no guarantee that the product isn’t defective. Your best bet is to follow the recall guidelines and return them ASAP for a refund which you can then spend on replacements that hopefully won’t have issues in the future.