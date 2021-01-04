If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Hand sanitizer is one of the most necessary items in the current landscape.

While some options are price-gouged week in and week out, the opportunity to buy actual Purell is currently available to you.

Depending on how much you need it, there are multiple pack options for you to check out.

2020 is in our rear-view mirror but, unfortunately, we aren’t out of the woods yet, in terms of the pandemic. Our readers at BGR Deals scoured the Internet in search of a few categories of product last year. Face masks and hand sanitizer were among the top items. Honeywell cloth face masks are currently available for a lower price than they normally are. Plus, AccuMed face masks in multiple styles are also in stock that you can move on right now.

Today's Top Deal Best-selling respirators are on sale for just $2.12 each thanks to this Amazon coupon List Price:$49.99 Price:$42.49 You Save:$7.50 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

But when it comes to hand sanitizer, there’s a brand that most people frequently approve of the most, and that’s Purell. As the pandemic started to hit, runs on Purell have been swift and massive. They’ve been out of stock for a while but we’re here to tell you that not only are Purell hand sanitizer bottles in stock, they are slightly discounted!

While the prices still are a bit high, they are slightly less gouged if you pick these up today. You can get one-liter flip cap bottles in a pack of four for 28% off the regular price. For 8-ounce bottles that come in a pump bottle, you can get a pack of 12 for just $64.99. Lastly, you can get 12-ounce pump bottles in a pack of 12 for $78.95, a discount of $20.89.

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer, Refreshing Gel, 12 fl oz Sanitizer Table Top Pump Bottle (Case… List Price:$99.84 Price:$76.99 ($0.53 / Fl Oz) You Save:$22.85 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer, Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Sanitizer Table Top Pump B… List Price:$75.60 Price:$64.99 ($0.68 / Fl Oz) You Save:$10.61 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 Liter Flip Cap Bottle (Pack of 4)… List Price:$70.00 Price:$50.63 ($0.37 / Fl Oz) You Save:$19.37 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

There are other options, but these are the ones that are currently on sale. You can get a pack of 36 one-ounce bottles to keep at your desk or in your entryway. Or there are 20-ounce pump bottles that come in a 12-pack in stock, but they will cost a little bit more.

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer, Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 fl oz Flip-Cap Bottle with Displ… Price:$35.64 ($0.99 / Fl Oz) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer, Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 20 fl oz Sanitizer Table Top Pump… Price:$112.90 ($0.47 / Fl Oz) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.