Face masks are some of the most popular items we cover here. When they are on sale, we are sure to let you know.

While you can get AccuMed face masks regularly, they are rarely on sale.

If you’re looking for comfort that works, the Honeywell Dual Layer Face Covers are on sale right now.

We at BGR Deals pride ourselves on knowing what kind of deals are available for you. Our job is to pass on those options to you, especially if they are ones that our readers are most interested in. During 2020, and rightfully so, face masks were some of the most popular items every single day. No matter if you needed them for long-time wear inside or just a brief time outside, you need to have your face covered.

Some people prefer options like the AccuMed face masks with a head band that come in a 10-pack. Those are frequently available, but rarely on sale. You can also find AccuMed ear loop face masks if that’s the style you prefer. It really is just based on your preference and how you like them to sit on your face. But if you are looking for an extremely comfortable choice, we’ve got you covered.

The Honeywell Dual Layer Face Coverings come in different colors and come with replaceable filters, so you’ll be able to wear them over and over while swapping out the filters. The three-dimensional knit construction provides 4-way stretch, allowing you to fit it to your face and minimize gaps. But the best part about this face mask is that it’s on sale!

Honeywell Dual Layer Face Cover with 8 Replaceable Filters. (RWS-50111) List Price:$29.99 Price:$24.56 You Save:$5.43 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Honeywell Dual Layer Face Cover with 8 Replaceable Inserts. Light Gray (RWS-50107) List Price:$29.99 Price:$25.54 You Save:$4.45 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

You can get a dark grey set for 18% off right now and a light grey set for 15% off. There are hidden pockets that are designed for easy removal of the filters, when you can swap out the filters. The contoured design enhances breathability, making it easier to wear.

Here are the product details from the Amazon page, but these deals won’t last forever, so you better act quickly.

COMFORTABLE: Seamless three-dimensional knit construction provides 4-way stretch-minimizing gaps and enhancing overall comfort.

ADJUSTABLE: Adjustable ear loops and nose clip help improve the comfort and functionality of the mask for most adult face shapes and sizes.

REPLACEABLE FILTERS: Hidden pocket designed for easy Honeywell filter removal and replacement.

ENHANCE BREATHABILITY: Contoured design stands off the face to enhance breathability.

REUSABLE: Face covering maintains function and shape after multiple washings.

SIZE: Length – just over 9.1 inches – not including adjustable straps. Height – 6.25 inches from the longest point

