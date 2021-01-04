If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s never a bad time to be looking for new TVs, especially if you want to upgrade.

If you’re looking for a great TV that won’t cost you much, there are Insignia Smart TVs for under $100 right now.

There are other great options available today.

Readers in 2020 were frequently looking for specific items all of the time. Wireless headphones like the Apple AirPods Pro are always a popular choice and Echo Buds are currently at one of the lowest prices they’ve ever been to. Pandemic supplies were extremely popular items, which makes total sense. Disposable face masks like this Amazon best seller or reusable cloth masks like the Doset ones that come in different colors are great for families.

Another popular item is TVs, obviously. Have you ever been to someone’s house, or maybe even told yourself, that you’re satisfied with the size and functionality of your TV? Sure, you’re probably pleased when you initially get a new one, but then a new version comes out or better technology is invented, and you want to upgrade.

Today's Top Deal These best-selling KN95 masks used to cost $45 at Amazon Price:$25.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

That’s why we at BGR Deals are here to help. We’ve found some of the best smart TV deals available on the market right now, including Insignia Fire TVs that are under $100! The 24-inch option is only $99.99, perfect for a smaller area in your home. If you want a little bit of a bigger TV, the 39-inch one is just $169.99.

All-New Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition List Price:$149.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$50.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-New Insignia NS-39DF310NA21 39-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition List Price:$229.99 Price:$169.99 You Save:$60.00 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

These have Amazon Fire TV stick technology built in, so you can stream your favorite shows easily on your TV. This is ideal for those who have cut the cord on cable. It’s really easy to switch inputs, so for gamers, which is also a top option. You’ll love how easy surfing titles is with this TV.

Of course, if you want to go bigger, there are choices too. The 50-inch is discounted right now to just $299.99, the 65-inch is only $469.99, and the 70-inch choice is only $549.99! A 70-inch TV that’s under $550 is practically a steal. Amazon is basically giving it away to you. These include 4K UHD DTS studio sound for an even more immersive viewing experience.

Fire TV Edition: Seamlessly integrates live over-the-air TV with streaming channels on a unified home screen. Enjoy a large library of movies, streaming channels, music, and other media functions all from your TV.

4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution): Enjoy breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at 4 times the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current content to Ultra HD-level picture quality.

Voice remote with Alexa: Use the sound of your voice to do everything a regular remote would do: Switch streaming services, inputs, channels and much more.

Endless entertainment: Watch thousands of movies and shows with Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime, YouTube and other streaming services.

Hands-free control: Pair with your Amazon Echo and go hands-free, controlling volume, search, channels and more.

All-New Insignia NS-50DF710NA21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 List Price:$349.99 Price:$299.99 You Save:$50.00 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-New Insignia NS-65DF710NA21 65-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 List Price:$549.99 Price:$469.99 You Save:$80.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All New Insignia NS-70DF710NA21 70-inch Smart 4K UHD - FireTV Edition, Released 2020 List Price:$649.99 Price:$549.99 You Save:$100.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.