If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

What could be an easier way to handle controls in your car? By having an Alexa in it!

Thanks to the Echo Auto from Amazon, you’ll be able to hear your music over your air conditioning and other noises.

Incredibly, it’s only $19.99 today, a savings of 60%.

You’re driving along and cruising down the highway, blasting your favorite song. But the heater or air conditioner is turned up so loud that you can’t really hear it clearly. There’s a siren going by that drowns out your favorite part of the song. You’re annoyed and have to look down for a second to change the channel. Well, keep your eyes on the road and add an easier way to control your stereo with the Amazon Echo Auto!

Amazon makes some of the best products out there, like the Echo Show (that’s currently 50% off) or the Echo that’s the top of the line smart speaker that started the whole craze. You can even stay in the Echo line of products with the Echo Buds that are $50 off right now and have active noise reduction technology built in.

Today's Top Deal You've got a rare opportunity to save on Purell hand sanitizer List Price:$70.00 Price:$50.63 ($0.37 / Fl Oz) You Save:$19.37 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

But when you are in your car, you’ll want the Echo Auto. It’s an easy and safe way to drive and control everything. It can help show you shortcuts to your favorite places, work with the Alexa app to stream some of the best audio, and you can make phone calls through it as well. Right now, you can save 60% on it by picking it up for just $19.99!

That’s one of the biggest discounts we’ve seen on Amazon products, as over half off isn’t a normal deal. You better snag this before Amazon changes its mind. It’s easy to install and it works with any car, as you just connect it to your phone via Bluetooth.

Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone Price:$19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

But don’t take our word for it. Here is the product information from the Amazon page.

Add Alexa to your car – Connects to the Alexa app on your phone and plays through your car’s speakers via auxiliary input or your smartphone’s Bluetooth connection. Includes Vent Mount.

Designed for the road – With 8 microphones and far-field technology, Echo Auto can hear you over music, A/C, and road noise.

Go beyond radio – Voice control Echo Auto through the Alexa app to stream from Audible, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and radio stations with TuneIn and iHeartRadio.

Just ask – Use your voice to play music, check the news, make calls, add to your to do-list, set reminders, pay for gas, and more.

Do More with Auto Mode – Turn your phone into a driver-friendly display that complements your Echo Auto. See what’s playing and save time with easy-touch shortcuts to your favorite places, people, and content.

Designed for your privacy – You can press the microphone off button to electronically disconnect the microphones.

Check for compatibility – Echo Auto is not compatible with all cars and phones. See if it will work for you below.

Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone Price:$19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.