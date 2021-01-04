If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

With the announcement of the AirPods Max headphones, there are many options for headphones from Apple.

At Amazon, you can get discounts on all of the previous AirPods versions.

AirPods Pro are a solid $30 off.

Even though it may be a different year, readers want many of the same products that they did in 2020. For starters, face masks like the AccuMed ear loop face mask or the Honeywell cloth face mask are currently available, and the Honeywell masks are on sale. These are two of the most sought after masks that are reusable, because you can swap out the filters.

Another extremely popular item is hand sanitizer, and Purell is one of the top choices in that department. During the pandemic, Purell hasn’t always been available, but for right now, you have plenty of choices, and they are on sale. While they may seem inflated in price, you can actually get Purell 8-ounce pump bottles in a 12-pack for just $64.99 or a four-pack of one-liter bottles for just $50.63.

When you’re done stocking up on the best options for pandemic supplies, you may want to turn your attention to some of their other great deals currently going on at Amazon. Apple AirPods are some of the most popular headphones on the market and, with the new AirPods Max coming out, the demand will only rise. That’s why you should snag the earlier versions of AirPods while they are on sale, which is now.

You can get the AirPods Pro, with active noise cancellation technology, for $30 off today. You can get the AirPods 2 with a wireless charging case for an even bigger discount and AirPods 2 with a wired charging case for $39 off. These prices won’t last, so you better act fast.

AirPods Pro – $219 (reg. $249)

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit

AirPods 2 w/wireless charging case – $159.98 (reg. $199)

Universal fit that’s comfortable all day

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

AirPods 2 – $128.98 (reg. 159)

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

