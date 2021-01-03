Netflix is adding 16 new shows, movies, and specials on the week of January 3rd.

Original movies and shows joining the Netflix library this week include History of Swear Words, Pieces of a Woman, Surviving Death, and Lupin.

Movies and TV shows leaving this week include Mary Poppins Returns and The Tudors.

Happy New Year, readers! What better way to put 2020 behind us than with a bunch of new content to binge, from a TV show about swear words hosted by Nicolas Cage to a documentary series exploring near-death experiences and reincarnation. I’m also curious to see how Netflix’s live-action Lupin series turns out.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of January 3rd, 2021:

Arrivals

Tuesday, January 5th

Gabby’s Dollhouse — NETFLIX FAMILY Cute cats, quirky crafts and colorful magic! Join kitty enthusiast Gabby and her sidekick Pandy Paws as they team up for a series of animated adventures.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

History of Swear Words — NETFLIX ORIGINAL An education in expletives: the history lesson you didn’t know you needed. History of Swear Words, hosted by Nicolas Cage, is a loud and proudly profane series that explores the origins, pop culture-usage, science and cultural impact of curse words. Through interviews with experts in etymology, pop culture, historians and entertainers, the six-episode series dives into the origins of “F**k”, “Sh*t”, “B*tch”, “D**k”, “Pu**y”, and “Damn”.

LA’s Finest: Season 1

¡Nailed It! México: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Crooked cakes, deflated bakes and hapless takes on Pancho Villa and Einstein put the pressure on amateur pastry chefs hoping to win a sweet cash prize.



Wednesday, January 6th

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina — NETFLIX FILM This documentary traces the history of the iconic band “Los ratones paranoicos” through interviews and archival images of members on stage and behind the scenes.

Surviving Death — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY From director and executive producer, Ricki Stern (Reversing Roe, Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work), and based on best-selling author and journalist Leslie Kean’s book, Surviving Death is an in-depth investigative series exploring the possibility of an afterlife. Over six episodes, Surviving Death explores questions that have been contemplated throughout time: What does it mean to die, and is death the end of our existence? Weaving together innovative new research with firsthand accounts from those who’ve been close to—and even experienced—death, the series takes viewers on an extraordinary journey into a world beyond human existence as we know it.

Tony Parker: The Final Shot — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY This documentary examines the background and career of Tony Parker, whose determination led him to become one of the greatest French basketball players.



Thursday, January 7th

Pieces of a Woman — NETFLIX FILM A heartbreaking home birth leaves a woman grappling with the profound emotional fallout, isolated from her partner and family by a chasm of grief.



Friday, January 8th

Charming — NETFLIX FILM On the eve of his 21st birthday, an adored prince must find his one, true soulmate before a spell takes away all love from his kingdom.

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME In part two of this fantasy trilogy, Jack, Victoria and Kirtash have grown and so have their problems. Are they still destined to change Idhún’s fate?

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Raphael Rowe, who spent years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, volunteers to go behind bars in the Philippines, Greenland and South Africa.

Lupin — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupin, gentleman thief Assane Diop sets out to avenge his father for an injustice inflicted by a wealthy family.

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival — NETFLIX FAMILY An innocent toddler’s boundless curiosity– and extraordinary might –lead to mischief and adventure in his small Indian town.

Pretend It’s a City — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Writer Fran Lebowitz discusses life in New York City as a reader, walker and incisive observer of the changes in contemporary culture and the city.

Stuck Apart (Azizler) — NETFLIX FILM Knee-deep in a midlife crisis, Aziz seeks solace from his mundane job, lonesome friends and rowdy family as he puts on an act of sanity.



Departures

Sunday, January 3rd

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 2

Monday, January 4th

Mara (2017)

Tuesday, January 5th

The Monster (2016)

Thursday, January 7th

The Tudors: Seasons 1-4

Friday, January 8th

Mary Poppins Returns (2018)

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix in January, as well as the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.