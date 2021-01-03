If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Did you know Amazon makes a smart shelf? Do you even know what a smart shelf is? The Dash Smart Shelf new iteration of Amazon’s Dash tech that monitors the weight of whatever products you place on top and automatically reorders when your supply gets low. How incredible is that? It’s an awesome new AMazon device that was quietly released last year, and it’s on sale at an all-time low of $11.99 in all three sizes.

Other top daily deals on Sunday include insanely popular Powecom KN95 masks for $25.99 instead of the original $45 price per box, sleek black AccuMed face masks for just a few cents more, an extremely rare discount on Honeywell cloth face masks that people are going nuts for, Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles and 1oz travel bottles at the lowest prices we’ve seen since the coronavirus pandemic first started, rare discounts on Instant Pot’s Vortex Air Fryer and Ace Plus Cooking Blender, a huge $30 discount on Amazon’s best-selling YnM weighted blanket, the top-rated Yeedi K600 robot vacuum for just $99.99, $101 off the self-emptying Roomba i3+ robot vacuum, the return of Amazon’s Cyber Week price of $199 for AirPods Pro, the $230 August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Hub for $129.99, Alexa and Google Assistant-enabled Wi-Fi smart plugs for just $6.50 each, and the beloved Dash Rapid Egg Cooker for only $16.99.

Scroll through all of Sunday’s hottest deals down below.

10-Pack FFP2 Mask Respirator (Headband), Disposable Particulate Respirator, EN149:2001+A1:2009… Price:$25.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AccuMed Face Mask, Black (10 Count) Price:$26.25 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Honeywell Dual Layer Face Cover with 8 Replaceable Filters. (RWS-50111) List Price:$29.99 Price:$24.56 You Save:$5.43 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Naturals with Plant Based Alcohol, Citrus Scent, 8 fl oz Pump Bo… Price:$45.38 ($3.78 / Bottle) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Naturals with Plant Based Alcohol, Citrus Scent, 8 fl oz Pump Bo… Price:$45.38 ($3.78 / Bottle) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven 7 in 1 with Rotisserie, 10 Qt, EvenCrisp Technology List Price:$119.00 Price:$99.99 You Save:$19.01 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Ace Plus Cooking Blender, Hot and Cold, 10 One Touch Programs,56 oz, 1300W List Price:$149.99 Price:$89.99 You Save:$60.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

YnM Weighted Blanket — Heavy 100% Oeko-Tex Certified Cotton Material with Premium Glass Beads… List Price:$59.90 Price:$49.90 You Save:$10.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Dash Smart Shelf | Auto-replenishment scale for home and business | Medium List Price:$19.99 Price:$11.99 You Save:$8.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Yeedi K600 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Turbo Mode Suction Up to 1500Pa, Self-Charging, Quiet Clea… List Price:$149.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$50.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal Disposal - Empties Itself, W… List Price:$599.99 Price:$499.00 You Save:$100.99 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$50.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) + Connect Hub - Zwave, HomeKit & Alexa Compatible - Silver List Price:$229.99 Price:$129.99 You Save:$100.00 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Alexa Smart Plugs - Aoycocr Mini WIFI Smart Socket Switch Works With Alexa Echo Google Home, Re… List Price:$32.99 Price:$25.99 ($6.50 / Count) You Save:$7.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

DASH black Rapid 6 Capacity Electric Cooker for Hard Boiled, Poached, Scrambled Eggs, or Omelet… List Price:$19.99 Price:$16.99 You Save:$3.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.