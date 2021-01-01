If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Powecom KN95 masks and black AccuMed face masks are the best-selling masks we cover by a wide margin.

New AccuMed cup style masks are popular as well, especially now that there’s a 15% Amazon coupon that slashes them to $2.12 per mask.

If you’re looking for reusable cloth masks, nothing is hotter among our readers than Honeywell Dual Layer Face Covers — and Amazon has rare discounts right now!

Among our readers, there are a few face coverings in particular that have been outselling everything else during the coronavirus pandemic. Powecom KN95 masks are at the very top of the list by a wide margin, and we doubt that’s going to change anytime soon. In fact, Powecom’s wildly popular masks have been best-sellers with our readers pretty much since the coronavirus pandemic first began.

10-Pack FFP2 Mask Respirator (Headband), Disposable Particulate Respirator, EN149:2001+A1:2009… Price:$25.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AccuMed face masks are the only masks that come anywhere close to Powecom’s respirators in terms of popularity, and it’s also easy to see why they’re so hot right now. They feature a design that’s just like Powecom’s masks, but there are two main benefits compared to their aforementioned rival.

First, AccuMed is a US company and many people appreciate that. Second, AccuMed masks come in two different styles and three different colors. You can get either AccuMed earloop masks that have the same type of elastic straps as most KN95 respirators, or you can get AccuMed headband masks with elastic straps that go behind your head like an N95 mask. With either option, you have white, pink, and sleek black colors to choose from.

Those are all great respirators that our readers have been flocking to Amazon to get, and newer AccuMed cup style masks on sale for $2.12 each have been wildly popular as well. On top of those disposable respirators, however, a new option recently popped up that our readers ahve been going crazy for.

Honeywell Dual Layer Face Covers are cloth face masks that our readers have really been going nuts for. Since Honeywell is one of the most trusted brands in personal protective equipment, it’s easy to see why these masks would be so popular. They’re comfortable cloth face covers with a sleek design that’s both stylish and smart. They also come with replaceable filters that are easy to insert into hidden slots inside the mask.

The very first time we covered these awesome new Honeywell masks, thousands of our readers swarmed Amazon to buy them. The bad news is that shipping estimates are still delayed as our readers continue to flock to Amazon. But the good news is that these sleek face covers just got the first-ever discount at Amazon!

Honeywell Dual Layer Face Cover 4-Pack with 32 Replaceable Filters. (RWS-50112) List Price:$99.99 Price:$89.01 You Save:$10.98 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Pick up a new Honeywell mask in either dark gray or light gray and you’ll normally pay $29.99 price, which includes eight replaceable filters. That’s already a fantastic value, but now both colors are discounted! This is the first time individual Honeywell masks have gone on sale at Amazon, but there’s also a way you can save even more money.

If you get a 4-pack instead of individual masks, you’ll already save money because 4-packs normally retail for $100. Right now, however, Honeywell mask 4-packs are on sale at Amazon for only $89.01!

These are all fantastic deals that you definitely don’t want to miss. Shipping estimates are delayed a bit, as we mentioned, but Amazon deliveries always seem to come faster than those estimates suggest. Pick up some Powecom KN95 masks or AccuMed face masks to tide you over for the next couple of weeks, and then your new Honeywell face covers will arrive by the time you’re done with your disposable respirators.

Honeywell Dual Layer Face Cover with 8 Replaceable Filters. (RWS-50111) List Price:$29.99 Price:$24.56 You Save:$5.43 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Honeywell Dual Layer Face Cover with 8 Replaceable Inserts. Light Gray (RWS-50107) List Price:$29.99 Price:$25.55 You Save:$4.44 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.