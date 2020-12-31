If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and other experts say that January will be the worst month of the coronavirus pandemic so far.

COVID-19 outbreaks across America are already setting records, so that’s a scary proposition.

Our readers are stocking up on key essentials in preparation for the onslaught, including best-selling Powecom KN95 masks that could sell out again soon.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and other health experts had been begging Americans to put their families and neighbors first this holiday season by staying home. With coronavirus case numbers and COVID-19 hospitalizations breaking records across the country, the last thing we needed was to have millions of people traveling and gathering to eat meals indoors without any masks on. So what happened following all those pleas? Millions of people traveled and gathered to eat meals indoors without any masks on for the holidays.

More Americans traveled ahead of Thanksgiving and Christmas than at any other points in 2020, and experts say January will be the worst month of the pandemic as a direct result. That’s why our readers are now stocking up on key essentials while they’re in stock at great prices on Amazon.

Ever since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve been pointing our readers to the best deals on must-have products. Now, things like Purell pump bottles and Purell 1-liter bottles are both on sale at the lowest prices we’ve seen in many months. Things like Purell wipes, Lysol spray, and Clorox wipes are great to have as well. But face masks are still top sellers among our readers, and there are two types of masks that people have been loading up on.

Among all the face masks available on Amazon right now, our readers have been flocking to Powecom KN95 masks and AccuMed face masks. The former have been the best-selling masks among our readers for months now, and they recently sold out completely. With delivery estimates now beginning to slip a little again, there’s a chance we could see another sellout soon.

Of note, AccuMed also has new AccuMed cup style masks that many people prefer over all the others. They’re rigid rather than foldable like the other respirators, and they have elastic headbands just like the ones required for N95 masks. Amazon also has a 15% coupon right now that slashes them to just $2.12 each, making them the most affordable masks that our readers have been stocking up on lately.

10-Pack FFP2 Mask Respirator (Headband), Disposable Particulate Respirator, EN149:2001+A1:2009… Price:$25.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AccuMed Face Mask (Headband), Cup Style Mask, (20 Count) List Price:$49.99 Price:$42.49 You Save:$7.50 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.