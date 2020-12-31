If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Powecom KN95 masks and AccuMed face masks are top-sellers right now among our readers.

Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles are also flying off of Amazon’s shelves while 12-packs are on sale at the lowest price we’ve seen in months.

Now, a new disinfectant spray called Clyraguard Personal Protection Spray has become another big seller because the manufacturer says it can be used to sanitize face masks and more.

COVID-19 vaccines are now being distributed across America. That’s amazing news that we’ve all been waiting for, but experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci warn that we mustn’t get ahead of ourselves. According to Fauci, the general public won’t have access to COVID-19 vaccines until sometime in March or April next year. That means we all need to shake off any pandemic fatigue and remain vigilant.

Among our readers, Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles and Purell 1oz travel bottles are flying off the shelves now that prices are at the lowest points we’ve seen since the beginning of the pandemic. Face masks are hugely popular as well, of course, and best-sellers include Powecom KN95 masks and AccuMed face masks. Another top seller is the AccuMed cup style KN95 mask, which is down to $2.12 thanks to a 15% coupon you can clip when you pick up a 20-pack.

In addition to those key essentials, there’s another new spray on Amazon that you definitely check out while it’s back in stock. We told our readers about it once before and it sold out in just a few hours after thousands of people rushed to Amazon to get it.

Clyraguard Personal Protection Spray - Alcohol-free, and non-toxic, mineral-based Copper-Iodine… Price:$25.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

It’s called Clyraguard Personal Protection Spray and our readers have been loading up. The manufacturer says it has been proven in lab tests to kill viruses and other germs on face masks, and it’s said to work just as well on other surfaces. What’s more, Clyra claims that the spray contains no harmful chemicals and is gentle and safe on skin.

Here’s what the manufacturer had to say about Clyraguard in an email to BGR:

Clyraguard is a hospital-grade, FDA-registered disinfectant for personal protective equipment (PPE), which includes face masks. It has been tested and proven effective to completely inactivate SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) in a peer reviewed study at a Government National Lab (UTMB-Galveston). As part of the FDA regulatory processes, the formulation has been rigorously tested and proven to provide extremely high 99.999% antimicrobial efficacy against virus, bacteria and fungi. At the same time, Clyraguard has also been proven gentle and especially safe on skin. Its eco-friendly ingredients are mineral-based, alcohol-free, non-toxic, non-irritating and non-sensitizing. Just two-to-three sprays on your mask – which you can apply while you’re wearing it – affords an added layer of protection, sustaining activity against unwanted pathogens including COVID-19.

Many people are reusing their disposable face masks right now, so Clyraguard Personal Protection Spray is getting more and more popular. It could be a sellout risk yet again though, so stock up while there’s plenty to go around at Amazon.

