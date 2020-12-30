Sony has announced the PS5 and PS4 games that will be free on PS Plus in January.

PlayStation Plus subscribers with active subscriptions will be able to download Maneater, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Greedfall for free next month.

The free copy of Maneater will only be playable on PlayStation 5 consoles.

Sony is kicking 2021 off with a bang by giving away three great games for PS5 and PS4 owners with subscriptions to PlayStation Plus. In January, the next-gen version of open-world shark sim Maneater will be free to download, but you can only play this version of the game on a PS5. If you have yet to upgrade your PS4, you can still grab the excellent Shadow of the Tomb Raider and the action RPG Greedfall free of charge.

Here’s the complete lineup of free PS5 and PS4 games available for PS Plus subscribers in December:

Maneater (PS5 version) : Available January 5th, 2021 – February 1st, 2021 Experience the ultimate power fantasy as the apex predator of the seas – a terrifying SHARK! Maneater is a single player, open world action RPG (ShaRkPG) where YOU are the shark. Starting as a small shark pup you are tasked with surviving the harsh world while eating your way up the ecosystem. To do this you will explore a large and varied open world encountering diverse enemies – both human and wildlife. Find the right resources and you can grow and evolve far beyond what nature intended, allowing the player to tailor the shark to their play style. This is fortunate, because to get revenge on the cruel fisherman that dismembered you will take evolving into a massive shark, an apex predator of legends. Eat. Explore. Evolve.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider : Available January 5th, 2021 – February 1st, 2021 Experience Lara Croft’s defining moment as she becomes the Tomb Raider. In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lara must master a deadly jungle, overcome terrifying tombs, and persevere through her darkest hour. As she races to save the world from a Maya apocalypse, Lara will ultimately be forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be.

Greedfall : Available January 5th, 2021 – February 1st, 2021 Explore uncharted new lands as you set foot on a remote island seeping with magic, and filled with riches, lost secrets, and fantastic creatures. Forge this new world’s destiny, as you befriend or betray companions and entire factions. With diplomacy, deception and force, become part of a living, evolving world – influence its course and shape your story.

All three games will be available for free starting January 5th. You need an active subscription to PlayStation Plus in order to download them for free. You’ll also need to either keep paying for or restart your subscription in order to keep them, even if you downloaded them for free. And don’t forget – all of the free games from December are still available until the new free games drop next week, as well as Bugsnax, which is free until January 4th.